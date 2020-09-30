“A Day in the Life” with Toronto actor Thomas Duplessie

Thomas Duplessie is a Canadian film, TV and theatre actor. Born and raised in New Brunswick, Thomas moved to Toronto in 2008 to attend the Randolph College for the Performing Arts and to realize his dream of becoming a film and TV actor. Thomas plays the lead in Jump, Darling, an offbeat family drama about a rookie drag queen and his declining grandmother set in Price Edward Country. He has also had roles in Man Seeking Woman, Murdoch Mysteries, In the Dark, Heroes Reborn, Reign and Bitten to name a few; as well as theatrical productions including Death of a Salesman and A Few Good Men. Thomas lives in Toronto with his partner writer/director/producer Phil Connell who he met while on-set filming Jump, Darling. Thomas enjoys biking the city, cooking, watercolour, walking his partner’s boxer Maggie (who also makes an appearance in the film Jump, Darling) and escaping to the cottage whenever possible.

What ‘hood are you in?

I live in the Queen and Bathurst neighbourhood. I love this area of the city – there’s a great energy to it. There’s no shortage of coffee shops to satisfy the caffeine addiction and Trinity Bellwoods Park is only a 5 minute walk away, so that serves as a great escape.

What do you do?

I’m an actor – I work in film, TV and theatre. In between contacts, I sometimes TA at the theatre school I graduated from.

What are you currently working on?

Auditions have picked up, so that’s been keeping me busy

Where can we find your work?

I’m really excited that Jump, Darling (where I play an amateur drag queen opposite Oscar and Emmy Award-winning legend Cloris Leachman) has a Special Preview Presentation at the Inside Out LGBT Film Festival – it’s a drive-in screening at Ontario Place on October 2. Tickets available here. The film will have a wider theatrical release in 2021. I can’t wait for audiences to see the film. There’s something in it for everyone.