“A Day in the Life” with Toronto actor Thomas Duplessie

September 30, 2020 Joel Levy Artist Profiles, Arts, Film

Thomas Duplessie is a Canadian film, TV and theatre actor. Born and raised in New Brunswick, Thomas moved to Toronto in 2008 to attend the Randolph College for the Performing Arts and to realize his dream of becoming a film and TV actor. Thomas plays the lead in Jump, Darling, an offbeat family drama about a rookie drag queen and his declining grandmother set in Price Edward Country. He has also had roles in Man Seeking Woman, Murdoch Mysteries, In the Dark, Heroes Reborn, Reign and Bitten to name a few; as well as theatrical productions including Death of a Salesman and A Few Good Men. Thomas lives in Toronto with his partner writer/director/producer Phil Connell who he met while on-set filming Jump, Darling. Thomas enjoys biking the city, cooking, watercolour, walking his partner’s boxer Maggie (who also makes an appearance in the film Jump, Darling) and escaping to the cottage whenever possible.

Selfie with Phil at the CFC BBQ during TIFF in 2019. The BBQ is always a great opportunity to catch up with friends and colleagues.
At a secret beach spot in Prince Edward County this summer.
At the cottage with Phil. Even during the colder months, the cottage is my favourite place to recharge
I'm slowly but surely getting better at starting a fire.
I've read more books during COVID than I have in a very long time. This was Rachael Maddow's new book, Blowout. I highly recommend it
With my dog Maggie during her favourite time of day – out for her evening walk. She's whips around no problem in her new wheels.
Maggie is in a wheelchair now, but just last winter she was difficult to keep up with. The snow is her favourite.
My friend Samantha Falco is an incredible photographer and is constantly snapping. This is from a dinner party late last year.
What ‘hood are you in?

I live in the Queen and Bathurst neighbourhood. I love this area of the city – there’s a great energy to it. There’s no shortage of coffee shops to satisfy the caffeine addiction and Trinity Bellwoods Park is only a 5 minute walk away, so that serves as a great escape.

What do you do?

I’m an actor – I work in film, TV and theatre. In between contacts, I sometimes TA at the theatre school I graduated from.

What are you currently working on?

Auditions have picked up, so that’s been keeping me busy

Where can we find your work?

I’m really excited that Jump, Darling (where I play an amateur drag queen opposite Oscar and Emmy Award-winning legend Cloris Leachman) has a Special Preview Presentation at the Inside Out LGBT Film Festival – it’s a drive-in screening at Ontario Place on October 2. Tickets available here. The film will have a wider theatrical release in 2021. I can’t wait for audiences to see the film. There’s something in it for everyone.

 

 

