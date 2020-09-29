“Five Minutes With” Folk-Rock Artist Claire Coupland

Claire Coupland ain’t just another chord strumming folk singer. She has gained respect from her peers as a thoughtful songwriter, a skilled vocalist, and a compelling guitarist in an instrument group still dominated by mainly male players. Her songs and performances treat your ears to smooth finger picking, soaring melodic lines and percussive rhythms that never miss a beat. Her voice has been described as having “the vocal power of Susan Tedeschi paired with the clarity and velvety softness of Eva Cassidy”. A west coaster at heart, now a Toronto dwelling singer songwriter, this “quadruple threat” effortlessly pulls her audience into her personal world of love and life experiences, but always with a touch of her “wicked sense of humour” (Rik Emmett).

Influenced by folk/rock artists growing up and a degree in Contemporary Music Performance, she blends her own style of intricate folk guitar playing with jazz influenced melodies, progressions and hard hitting arrangements, bringing her own graceful contemporary feel to indie folk music. On a lighter note, Claire loves making her audiences laugh, and may whip out a voice impression or two…

Watch her newest music video here.

Name: Claire Coupland

Genre: folk-rock, singer songwriter

Founded: like, when i was born? i can’t tell you that! Been touring since 2017 though.

# of Albums: 1 album, 2 EPs

Latest Release: “Here On In” This song touches upon some kind gestures i saw from friends and strangers during the initial Covid lockdown months, recorded in my home studio setup

Latest Single: “Leave Me Alone” Feel free to check out my first music video/single I put out in March – you might recognize the “boyfriend” character in this music video…

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Ohh geez that’s tough. Wenona is a favourite. Cozy vibes, great music and food (the burgers a delish).

Favourite band as a teenager:

I was all about Sam Roberts in high school. I remember volunteering for a music festival one summer so I could see them play up close, it was great. The Killers opened for him. Weird right?!

Favourite band now:

Dawes

Guilty Pleasure Song:

“I’d Rather Lose – Mandy Moore

Live Show Ritual:

How ‘bout we talk about POST show ritual: sweaty hugs and nachos.

Favourite local artist:

Kathleen Edwards (local-ish), Andy Shauf

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Gonna have to go with NACHOS at sneaky’s, all the way. I’m on an official hunt for the best nachos in the city and those always make the top of the list!

Queen or College St?

College is pretty cool. less explored for me, but slightly more appealing as it’s quieter.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Kew gardens, never heard of it! I will have to go with High Park though

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl…that also wakes up annoyingly early at times.

Road or studio?

Studio. I really miss hanging in the studio making music

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Rote-ster

Where can we follow you?

Any shows or albums coming up?

Currently in writing stages for a second full length album! Follow socials to keep up to date with that, and for upcoming shows.

For now, I am pretty darn excited about “Here On In”, share it with someone if it’ll brighten their day!