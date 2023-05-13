Xena the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Xena arrived on our doorstep in mid-March along with a litter of her kittens. They were quickly placed in a foster home together so she could care for her babies as they grew. Now they’re old enough to move into their adoptive homes, so Xena has been relieved of her parental duties and is herself looking for a loving home!

Regarding her personality, her foster parent says, “Xena is a very friendly and sociable lady, and loves to be pet. She is not afraid to meet new friends when presented with the opportunity, and always wants to be pet. She enjoys having her chin scratched very much, and also loves to be brushed. She’s generally quiet but will let it be known when she wants attention or she’s hungry. Xena is interested in playing, she especially likes chasing a ball or running after her kittens. She also loves playing with a laser pointer and her wand toy, but is not generally very interested in treats. She is very affectionate and loves it when you sit down and pet her.”

Xena

Age: 11 Months

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

