Miku Prawn Cocktail with Yuzu Sauce and Wasabi Chimichurri

Miku Toronto has provided the recipes for their prawn cocktail, with Yuzu Cocktail Sauce and the Wasabi Chimichurri Sauce that are often served alongside their Oceanwise-approved, top-quality prawns.
Pair these two sauces with a mouth-watering selection of prawns, shrimps and crabs as a delicious appetiser or amuse-bouche.
Miku Prawn Cocktail
Yuzu Cocktail Sauce
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups ketchup
2 Tbsp Tonkatsu Sauce
1 1/2 Tbsp horseradish
2 shakes of Tabasco
50 ml yuzu juice
Wasabi Chimichurri
Ingredients:
1 bunch mint leaves minced
1 bunch cilantro leaves minced
1/2 Tbsp capers chopped
1 tsp garlic chopped
2 tsp anchovy paste
200 ml olive oil
10 ml lemon juice
20 ml honey
3 1/2 Tbsp wasabi paste
1 1/2 tsp salt
1 1/2 tsp black pepper
Method: Combine ingredients for each sauce in two separate bowls and mix thoroughly.
Prawns
Ingredients:
2 lbs of prawns size 16/20
1 onion head large diced
1/2 fennel head
5 sprigs thyme leaves
2 bay leaves
2 1/2 tsp salt
5 L water
500 ml white wine
Method:
1. Combine all ingredients in a large pot.
2. Bring to a boil and add the prawns.
3. Reduce heat and let boil for 7-8 minutes.
4. Strain prawns and place them in a container.
5. Place prawns in an ice bath and let them cool down completely.
6. Remove prawns once cooled and enjoy with the accompanying sauces.