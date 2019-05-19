Miku Prawn Cocktail with Yuzu Sauce and Wasabi Chimichurri

Miku Toronto has provided the recipes for their prawn cocktail, with Yuzu Cocktail Sauce and the Wasabi Chimichurri Sauce that are often served alongside their Oceanwise-approved, top-quality prawns.

Pair these two sauces with a mouth-watering selection of prawns, shrimps and crabs as a delicious appetiser or amuse-bouche.

Miku Prawn Cocktail

Yuzu Cocktail Sauce

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups ketchup

2 Tbsp Tonkatsu Sauce

1 1/2 Tbsp horseradish

2 shakes of Tabasco

50 ml yuzu juice

Wasabi Chimichurri

Ingredients:

1 bunch mint leaves minced

1 bunch cilantro leaves minced

1/2 Tbsp capers chopped

1 tsp garlic chopped

2 tsp anchovy paste

200 ml olive oil

10 ml lemon juice

20 ml honey

3 1/2 Tbsp wasabi paste

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 tsp black pepper

Method: Combine ingredients for each sauce in two separate bowls and mix thoroughly.

Prawns

Ingredients:

2 lbs of prawns size 16/20

1 onion head large diced

1/2 fennel head

5 sprigs thyme leaves

2 bay leaves

2 1/2 tsp salt

5 L water

500 ml white wine

Method:

1. Combine all ingredients in a large pot.

2. Bring to a boil and add the prawns.

3. Reduce heat and let boil for 7-8 minutes.

4. Strain prawns and place them in a container.

5. Place prawns in an ice bath and let them cool down completely.

6. Remove prawns once cooled and enjoy with the accompanying sauces.