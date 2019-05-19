Recent News

Miku Prawn Cocktail with Yuzu Sauce and Wasabi Chimichurri

May 19, 2019 Joel Levy Food & Drink, Recipes

Miku Toronto has provided the recipes for their prawn cocktail, with Yuzu Cocktail Sauce and the Wasabi Chimichurri Sauce that are often served alongside their Oceanwise-approved, top-quality prawns.

Pair these two sauces with a mouth-watering selection of prawns, shrimps and crabs as a delicious appetiser or amuse-bouche.

Miku Prawn Cocktail

Yuzu Cocktail Sauce

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups ketchup

2 Tbsp Tonkatsu Sauce

1 1/2 Tbsp horseradish

2 shakes of Tabasco

50 ml yuzu juice

Wasabi Chimichurri

Ingredients:

1 bunch mint leaves minced

1 bunch cilantro leaves minced

1/2 Tbsp capers chopped

1 tsp garlic chopped

2 tsp anchovy paste

200 ml olive oil

10 ml lemon juice

20 ml honey

3 1/2 Tbsp wasabi paste

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 tsp black pepper

Method: Combine ingredients for each sauce in two separate bowls and mix thoroughly.

Prawns

Ingredients:

2 lbs of prawns size 16/20

1 onion head large diced

1/2 fennel head

5 sprigs thyme leaves

2 bay leaves

2 1/2 tsp salt

5 L water

500 ml white wine

Method:

1. Combine all ingredients in a large pot.

2. Bring to a boil and add the prawns.

3. Reduce heat and let boil for 7-8 minutes.

4. Strain prawns and place them in a container.

5. Place prawns in an ice bath and let them cool down completely.

6. Remove prawns once cooled and enjoy with the accompanying sauces.

 

 

