Five Minutes WIth: Toronto Folk Musician Joshua Joyce

In his younger and more vulnerable years, Joshua Joyce thought he might write novels—listening to his songs, it’s easy to see why. The singer-songwriter from Toronto writes as though he’s lived more than a few lifetimes already, and as though he intends to live a few more yet. His music blends earnest storytelling with a natural vibrato that begs listeners to lean in, listen close, and learn a little something about what ails this late-blooming folk troubadour.

A long-tenured member of Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood, Joshua Joyce works in his own way and on his own time. And while he might one day get around to writing that damned novel, for the moment he’s set on turning souvenirs into songs while fighting his bad habit of saying things he can’t take back.

Name:

Joshua Joyce

Genre:

Folk, Americana

Founded:

2022

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

A Tender & Violent Nature

Latest Single:

High Tide

Favourite musician growing up:

Man, this is tough. I remember really loving Elvis as a kid—my aunt was always playing Elvis, but I also grew up with John Prine and Neil Young. That’s a pretty good set of early influences, I think.

Favourite musician now:

Ahh, there’s too many to choose. I’ve seen Maggie Rogers in concert a few times, and I think she’s really terrific, and I think guys like John Moreland and Jason Isbell are such titans of the Americana songwriting tradition.

Guilty pleasure song:

Pretty Please by Dua Lipa, but there’s nothing guilty about it. Great tune.

Live show ritual:

Exactly one bourbon old-fashioned, no more and no less.

Favourite local musician:

Doug Paisley. I feel like every time I listen to one of his songs, I wish I’d written it.

EP or LP?

LP. I know EPs are all the rage, but I miss artists releasing proper albums. I want a full and specific creative utterance to chew through.

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl. All of my best work happens after the sun goes down.

Road or studio?

Head says road, but the heart says studio. I like being close to home.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Listen to A Tender & Violent Nature anywhere you would normally stream music. It’s a record that means a whole lot to me, and I love you for listening.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | Bandcamp

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

The Wren. Everything I’ve ever eaten there has been nothing short of delicious. Great tap list, too.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

The stretch of the Danforth between Broadview and Greenwood has been my home for the better part of seven years now. I’m very fond of the East End of the city.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Some of my best days in the city have been lazy Sundays with friends in Withrow Park, so I’ll go with that one.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Massey Hall is as close as I get to going to church, but I’m also a sucker for the Danforth Music Hall.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

For gear, Twelfth Fret. I bought my 1971 Guild acoustic from them a few years ago, they’re nice folks with excellent taste in guitars. Kops Records and Pop Music on Broadview have the goods for vinyl, though.