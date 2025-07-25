Hidden Gem: Thai Style Weekend Brunch at Tha Phae Tavern

In a city full of weekend brunch devotees, discovering a new go-to spot feels like finding gold—the latest hidden gem can be found at Tha Phae Tavern. This lively new addition to Chef Nuit Regular’s ever-growing empire (hello, Michelin-starred Kiin, beloved Pai, Chaiyo, and more) now brings us a Thai street-style brunch, and we’re obsessed!

Tucked away in the heart of Toronto’s Entertainment District, the tavern takes its name from the iconic Tha Phae Gate in Chiang Mai—once a major entry point between the old city and the rest of town. These days, that area is buzzing with cultural festivals, restaurants, night markets (the Sunday one is legendary), and a whole lot of energy. Sounds familiar, right?

Tha Phae Tavern channels that same spirit here in Toronto. Known for its fun Full Moon parties (thank you White Lotus for putting these on the map outside of Thailand), private karaoke rooms, claw machines, and crave-worthy bar food, the vibe is always playful and electric. But now? We’ve got weekend brunch on the roster too—and it feels like we’ve just landed on something very fun and tasty!

Think Thai comfort classics like Khao Mun Gai (poached chicken over fragrant, seasoned rice served with winter melon soup and a tangy ginger-garlic-soybean sauce). It’s one of my favourites of Chef Nuit’s signature dishes—something I first fell in love with years ago and still consider my ultimate comfort food. If you’re more of a crispy chicken person, they’ve got a fried version too, served with a sweet-and-sour chili sauce.

Another can’t-miss? The Thai Boat Noodle Soup. Yes, even in summer. The broth is rich and bold, made with beef bones and beef blood (don’t be scared—it’s what brings the flavour in the broth), packed with braised beef shank, beef balls, soft rice noodles, morning glory, and bean sprouts. Topped with coriander, scallions, and crispy garlic, this soup is the real deal. And before you question hot soup in the summer heat and humidity—many Asian cultures believe that eating hot foods actually helps cool the body by encouraging sweat and regulating temperature.

For something a bit more brunch-y? Try the Thai Chicken & Waffles or the Thai Breakfast Platter—both crowd-pleasers with a twist.

If you still have space, then order up the Pandan Cruellers. Eat them warm. No regrets. I’m still dreaming about them!

Of course, no brunch is complete without a stellar handcrafted beverage. Here you’ll find a Thai Iced Coffee, a Rama Caesar (a Tom Yum-spiced twist on a classic), or the vibrant Pink Dragon Sangria as examples. Brunch drinks elevated!

Tha Phae Tavern’s Weekend Brunch (221 Richmond Street West, Toronto) runs every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.—and bonus: the patio is dog-friendly. So bring your pup, order up some noodles, and make brunch feel like a Thai street party.