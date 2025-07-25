What to do in Ottawa while visiting Canada’s capital city

I recently visited Ottawa for the first time, which is surprising, considering I was born and raised in Toronto and it’s not that far away. It was the last major Canadian city on my list, and I was excited to finally explore the sights of Canada’s capital. In this post, I’ll share some of my favourite spots for anyone planning to play tourist in Ottawa.

For the road trip, I had the chance to drive a vehicle from the Toyota Press Fleet, and it just so happened to be the exact model I’d been considering purchasing: the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited Edition. I have always loved the look of their beige SofTex seats in a darker vehicle and I had a chance to see it up close with the dark “Blueprint” colour. The heated and cooled seats have now become a must-have feature for me, especially with the extreme summer heat we get in Toronto. The RAV4 was also the perfect size for our group of four, with plenty of space for luggage and gear for both glamping and city touring.

While there are a few ways to get to Ottawa, I prefer to go by car. By the time you deal with airport travel and transportation at your destination, you might as well spend six hours enjoying the drive. Plus, we were grateful for the fuel efficiency – around 6L/100km – from the RAV4 Hybrid.

On the way, we stopped for a night at Wildwood Nature Escape, an hours drive from the edges of Ottawa. It was a great way to break up the drive and spend some time in nature before diving into city life.

Once we arrived in Ottawa, we made great use of the hop-on hop-off bus service. It’s an easy and flexible way to explore the city’s main attractions at your own pace and for around $45 a ticket, it will save you a lot of hassle and money. Here is a list of some of our favourite places we visited, and a few we are saving for our next trip.

What to do in Ottawa

1. National History Museum

One of the highlights of my trip to Ottawa was visiting the Canadian Museum of History, just across the river in Gatineau. This impressive national museum offers a deep dive into Canada’s past, from Indigenous histories to modern-day stories. A standout for me was the Retro – Popular Music in Canada exhibit, which took a nostalgic look at music from the ’60s through to the early 2000s. It was especially cool to see Toronto’s influence represented, with tributes to hip hop pioneers like Maestro Fresh Wes, and Michie Mee. Alongside artefacts from major artists like Céline Dion, k.d. lang, and Rush, it was a fun and unexpected reminder of how much Canadian music has shaped the cultural landscape.

2. Byward Market

The ByWard Market area is one of Ottawa’s oldest and most vibrant neighbourhoods, located just steps from Parliament Hill. Established in the 1800s, it’s a lively mix of outdoor stalls, local vendors, shops, cafés, and restaurants. By day, you can browse fresh produce, artisan goods, and unique boutiques; by night, the area comes alive with pubs, patios, and live music. It’s the perfect place to soak in Ottawa’s local culture, grab a bite, and experience the energy of the city in one walkable district. Be sure to check out the oldest bar in Ottawa, established in 1849, Chateau Lafayette!

3. Parliament Building – Peace Tower

Parliament Hill is the political and symbolic heart of Canada, home to the country’s federal government and some of its most impressive architecture. The Gothic Revival buildings overlook the Ottawa River and are a popular spot for tours, events, and photos. At the centre stands the iconic Peace Tower, a striking clock tower and war memorial that offers panoramic views from its observation deck. Inside, the Memorial Chamber provides a solemn tribute to Canadians who served in conflict. Whether you’re there to admire the architecture, learn about Canadian democracy, or take in the views, Parliament Hill is a must-visit landmark.

4. Holocaust Memorial

The National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa is a powerful tribute to the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and others persecuted during that dark period. Located near the Canadian War Museum, the monument features six concrete triangular volumes arranged in the shape of the Star of David, symbolizing remembrance and resilience. A central Flame of Remembrance and surrounding landscape inspired by the Canadian boreal forest create a solemn space for reflection. The monument also includes exhibits and murals that help visitors understand the history and impact of the Holocaust, making it a meaningful place for education and remembrance.

5. Fairmont and Lochs

The Fairmont Château Laurier and the Rideau Canal Locks make for a stunning and historic pairing in the heart of Ottawa. The hotel, with its grand castle-like architecture, has been a city landmark since 1912 and offers incredible views of the Ottawa River and Parliament Hill. Just beside it, the Rideau Canal Locks are still manually operated, and it’s fascinating to watch boats pass through as park staff turn the old mechanisms by hand. Whether you’re walking along the canal, stopping for a meal or afternoon tea at the hotel, or simply taking in the view, this area captures the charm and history of Ottawa perfectly.

6. War Museum

The Canadian War Museum in Ottawa offers a powerful and comprehensive look at Canada’s military history, from early conflicts to modern peacekeeping missions. The striking building symbolizes resilience and is home to a vast collection of artifacts, including vehicles, weapons, and artworks. Highlights include galleries on the Second World War and the experiences of women during wartime, as well as a Memorial Hall honoring those who served. The museum provides a thoughtful and engaging experience for anyone interested in Canada’s military past and the impact of war.

7. War Memorial

Right in the heart of downtown Ottawa, the National War Memorial stands as one of the most powerful and moving landmarks in the city. Originally built to honour Canadians who served in the First World War, it has since come to represent all those who have served and sacrificed in conflicts past and present. The towering arch, detailed bronze figures, and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front create a solemn atmosphere that encourages quiet reflection. It’s especially impactful to visit during the daily changing of the guard in the warmer months or around Remembrance Day when crowds gather to pay tribute.

8. Ottawa Art Gallery

Situated in downtown Ottawa, the Ottawa Art Gallery is the city’s municipal art gallery and cultural hub. Established in 1988, the OAG focuses on the art and artists of the Ottawa-Gatineau region, offering a platform for local and Indigenous artists. The gallery’s permanent collection includes the Firestone Collection of Canadian Art, featuring approximately 1,600 works by influential Canadian artists. Admission is always free, and the gallery hosts a variety of exhibitions and events that explore themes of diversity and social change.

9. Rideau Canal

The Rideau Canal is one of Ottawa’s most beloved landmarks and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Stretching 202 kilometres from Ottawa to Kingston, it’s a historic waterway originally built for military and commercial purposes in the early 19th century. Today, the canal is a vibrant hub for recreation—boating and kayaking in summer, and transforming into the world’s largest naturally frozen skating rink in winter. Lined with parks, trails, and charming locks, it offers scenic strolls and a peaceful escape right in the city. Whether you visit for its history, outdoor activities, or stunning views, the Rideau Canal is a must-see attraction year-round. Be sure to try one of the canal cruises for a different view of the city!

10. National Gallery of Canada

The National Gallery of Canada is a must-visit destination for art enthusiasts in Ottawa. Housed in a striking glass and granite building designed by architect Moshe Safdie, the gallery offers a spacious and light-filled environment to explore its extensive collection of over 93,000 works of art. The museum’s permanent collection includes masterpieces from European, American, Asian, Canadian, and Indigenous artists, encompassing various mediums such as painting, sculpture, photography, and decorative arts. Notable highlights include works by Tom Thomson, Emily Carr, and members of the Group of Seven, as well as renowned international artists. The gallery also hosts temporary exhibitions, public programs, and educational initiatives, providing visitors with diverse and engaging experiences. Whether you’re a seasoned art lover or a casual visitor, the National Gallery of Canada offers a rich cultural experience in the heart of Ottawa.

11. Canada Aviation and Space Museum

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is a fascinating destination for anyone interested in flight and Canada’s role in aerospace history. Located just outside downtown Ottawa, the museum houses one of the largest collections of aircraft and spacecraft in the country, from early biplanes to modern jets and space exploration artefacts. Visitors can explore interactive exhibits, see historic planes up close, and learn about Canadian pioneers in aviation and space technology. It’s an inspiring spot for families, history buffs, and aviation enthusiasts alike.

12. Supreme Court

Text

13. Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is a unique and intriguing attraction in Ottawa where you can learn how Canada’s coins are made. Visitors can take guided tours to see the minting process up close, from raw metal to the finished coins used across the country. The Mint also produces collectible coins, medals, and bullion, showcasing impressive craftsmanship and innovation. It’s a great stop for anyone curious about currency, Canadian history, or simply looking for a behind-the-scenes experience.

14. Canadian Museum of Nature

Housed in a stunning heritage building, the Canadian Museum of Nature offers a captivating journey through Canada’s natural history. Its diverse galleries showcase everything from dinosaur fossils and Arctic wildlife to marine ecosystems and live insects. Highlights include the Fossil Gallery, the Canada Goose Arctic Gallery, and the Pacific Discovery Tank. The museum also hosts special exhibitions like The Man Who Planted Trees, an immersive experience inspired by a timeless story about the importance of trees. Whether you’re a science enthusiast or a family looking for an engaging outing, this museum provides an enriching experience for all ages

For more ideas to fill your days in Ottawa, check out their tourism website at ottawatourism.ca.