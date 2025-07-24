Canada Dry and Roots Team Up for Limited-Edition Summer Collection

Two iconic Canadian brands are joining forces for a limited-edition summer collaboration. Canada Dry and Roots have unveiled a capsule collection that blends the country’s love of cottage escapes, outdoor lounging, and classic style.

The Canada Dry x Roots Summer Collection officially launches July 25 and will be available online at Roots.com, as well as in person at a pop-up running July 25 to 27 at Wellington Square at The Well in downtown Toronto from 11 am to 7 pm. The event promises more than just fashion, with complimentary Canada Dry Ginger Ale and a themed experience designed to evoke the nostalgia of Canadian summers.

Designed by Roots in collaboration with Canada Dry, the collection features vintage-inspired graphics and a custom logo combining the Roots beaver with the crown from the Canada Dry crest. The artwork draws from Canada Dry’s advertising archives and celebrates traditions like road trips, lake days, and East/West coast landscapes.

Two standout pieces anchor the capsule: a relaxed-fit hoodie made with organic cotton ($138 CAD) and a pair of graphic tees ($54 CAD) featuring playful illustrations and retro branding. All items are gender-free and made in Canada.

“This collaboration celebrates what makes Canadian summers special,” said Ruben Beltran, Senior Brand Manager for Canada Dry. “We’re bringing together comfort, style, and the refreshing feeling our brand is known for.”

Leslie Golts, Chief Marketing Officer at Roots, added, “Every item in this collection is crafted to inspire connection: to people, to Canadian memories, and the great outdoors.”

The collection will be available exclusively while supplies last. More information can be found at Roots.com.