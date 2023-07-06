Toronto Guardian Spring 2023 Spotify Playlist

Every Friday we publish our “Five Minutes With” music series which showcases local bands and musicians through a questionnaire and samples of the artist’s music to help introduce our readers to some of the incredible local talent we have in Toronto and beyond. This year, we will be creating a seasonal Spotify playlist with songs from the musical acts featured during that season. This will allow us to feature artists beyond the single post on each.

The playlists feature one song from each of the musicians we featured that season in a Spotify playlist that is then shared with our readers via this website and our Spotify page. If you can follow these artists and share their music, I am sure they would appreciate it.

For our Spring 2023 playlist, we have 13 songs to share from artists featured from April to June 2023.

Enjoy!

Spring 2023 Musicians Featured

Roddy Colmer – (Read Article)

Martina Bosede – (Read Article)

Vicki Brittle – (Read Article)

KYTLY – (Read Article)

Victoria Staff – (Read Article)

Adria Kain – (Read Article)

Desarae Dee – (Read Article)

Velvet Code – (Read Article)

Evelynne Ross – (Read Article)

Fake Magic – (Read Article)

Harm and Ease – (Read Article)

Redpath Traffic – (Read article)

Ammoye – (Read article)