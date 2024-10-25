Toronto Guardian Winter 2024 Spotify Playlist

We are thrilled to present our latest playlist, featuring the vibrant talents of local Toronto musicians from the summer of 2024. Each week, we highlight a gifted artist from our city, and every three months, we compile a special playlist showcasing one standout song from each featured musician.

This season, our Summer 2024 playlist spans July, August, and September, offering a rich and diverse collection of sounds that capture the essence of Toronto’s music scene. From high-energy tracks to soulful melodies, these songs reflect the creativity and passion of our local artists.

Dive into the playlist and experience the best of what Toronto’s music community has to offer. Let’s celebrate and support the talented individuals who make our city’s musical landscape so unique.

Here’s a closer look at the musicians who defined our Spring 2024 musical lineup:

• Nelson Sobral – (Read Article)

• Ruby Waters – (Read Article)

• The Meringues – (Read Article)

• Andrew Spice – (Read Article)

• Wrené – (Read Article)

• My Own Money – (Read Article)

• Jessica La – (Read Article)

• Andy Penkow – (Read Article)

• The Neighbourhood Watch – (Read Article)

• Harriet Chung – (Read Article)

• Gene Champagne – (Read Article)

• Sprattacus – (Read Article)



Toronto Guardian Summer 2024 Spotify Playlist