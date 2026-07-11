Toby the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Toby, a handsome gentleman who knows exactly how to charm his visitors with his gentle nature and calm presence. This sweet fellow is an expert greeter who loves to step out of his cozy box to welcome friends with affectionate head butts, eager for some nice head scratches.

Toby is a sophisticated cat who truly appreciates the finer things in life, especially savoury wet food, tasty treats, and a good sniff of catnip. He has a wonderful, playful side and loves engaging with wand toys – particularly when they are hidden under a towel – as well as batting around his favourite little bear toy. Because Toby values his peaceful moments and can be a bit sensitive to loud outside noises, he prefers a quiet environment where he can retreat to his favourite box for a rest when he needs a break. He is an independent spirit who communicates beautifully when he has had just enough attention, making him the perfect match for a family that understands how to balance active playtime with serene downtime.

If you are looking for a calm, sweet companion to bring a touch of grace and gentle affection to your life, Toby is ready to meet you. Please reach out to the shelter today to learn more about how you can welcome this wonderful cat into your home.

Toby

Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Mix

Age: 7 years

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Grey / White

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.