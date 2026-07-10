Five Minutes With: Guitarist Alex Walsh

Alex Walsh has been working as a paramedic for 10 years and has recently completed his advanced care certification. Between responding to 911 calls, Alex enjoys drawing, oil painting along with playing the guitar. Alex has helped design shirts and artwork for promotion for the last two Artists in the Ambulance shows.

Name:

Alex Walsh

Genre:

Covers of indie, rock and folk music

Founded:

First performed on stage in 2024

Favourite musician growing up:

Billy Talent

Favourite musician now:

David Bowie

Guilty pleasure song:

Your Man – Josh Turner

Live show ritual:

Look for a familiar face in the crowd.

Favourite local musician:

Dizzy

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early Bird. I’ve never gotten used to night shift. Although waking up at 430 for shift has its challenges.

Road or studio?

Studio (In Station)

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

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Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Pho Ngoc Yen 3

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen West. Lots of great shops, food, and parks. Always feels alive.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Trinity Bellwoods. Watched a gentleman practice with his katana while he wore a trench coat. In the same view, I got to watch a dog roll in mud, much to the dismay of its owner.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Massey Hall on the floor with Danforth Music Hall being a close second. Though if you get a chance to see a band you love play The Garrison it’s always a blast.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Always grew up with Long and McQuade. Have always been solid.