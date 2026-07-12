Recipe for Pizzettas with Apple

Pizzettas with Apple, Maple Ham, Pecans, and Old Cheddar Cheese from Armstrong Cheese bring together sweet, savoury, and crunchy flavours in a quick, crowd-pleasing appetizer or light meal. Ready in under 20 minutes, these mini naan pizzas are an easy way to serve something both comforting and a little unexpected.
Pizzettas with Apple, Maple Ham, Pecans, and Old Cheddar Cheese
Prep Time: 10 min
Total Time: 18 min
Serving: 4 – 6
Ingredients:
- 200 g (2 cups) Armstrong Old Cheddar Shredded Cheese
- 125 g (1/2 pack) cream cheese, softened
- 15 mL (1 tbsp) maple syrup
- 10 mL (2 tsp) fresh thyme
- 12 miniature naan-style breads
- 500 mL (2 cups) maple ham, cubed
- 125 mL (1/2 cup) roasted pecans, crushed
- 1 tart green apple, julienned
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 180° C (350° F).
- In a bowl, combine half the Armstrong Old Cheddar cheese with the cream cheese, maple syrup, and thyme.
- On a work surface, spread the mixture over the naan breads.
- Top with ham and sprinkle with the remaining cheese.
- Cook on the middle rack for 6 to 8 minutes, until the tops are slightly golden.
- Top with pecans and julienned apple.