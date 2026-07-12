Recipe for Pizzettas with Apple

Pizzettas with Apple, Maple Ham, Pecans, and Old Cheddar Cheese from Armstrong Cheese bring together sweet, savoury, and crunchy flavours in a quick, crowd-pleasing appetizer or light meal. Ready in under 20 minutes, these mini naan pizzas are an easy way to serve something both comforting and a little unexpected.

Pizzettas with Apple, Maple Ham, Pecans, and Old Cheddar Cheese

Prep Time: 10 min

Total Time: 18 min

Serving: 4 – 6

Ingredients:

200 g (2 cups) Armstrong Old Cheddar Shredded Cheese

125 g (1/2 pack) cream cheese, softened

15 mL (1 tbsp) maple syrup

10 mL (2 tsp) fresh thyme

12 miniature naan-style breads

500 mL (2 cups) maple ham, cubed

125 mL (1/2 cup) roasted pecans, crushed

1 tart green apple, julienned

Directions: