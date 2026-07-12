Recipe for Pizzettas with Apple, Maple Ham, Pecans, and Old Cheddar Cheese from Armstrong Cheese

July 12, 2026 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Pizzettas with Apple, Maple Ham, Pecans, and Old Cheddar Cheese from Armstrong Cheese bring together sweet, savoury, and crunchy flavours in a quick, crowd-pleasing appetizer or light meal. Ready in under 20 minutes, these mini naan pizzas are an easy way to serve something both comforting and a little unexpected.

Recipe for Pizzettas with Apple

Pizzettas with Apple, Maple Ham, Pecans, and Old Cheddar Cheese

Prep Time: 10 min
Total Time: 18 min
Serving: 4 – 6

Ingredients:

  • 200 g (2 cups) Armstrong Old Cheddar Shredded Cheese
  • 125 g (1/2 pack) cream cheese, softened
  • 15 mL (1 tbsp) maple syrup
  • 10 mL (2 tsp) fresh thyme
  • 12 miniature naan-style breads
  • 500 mL (2 cups) maple ham, cubed
  • 125 mL (1/2 cup) roasted pecans, crushed
  • 1 tart green apple, julienned

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180° C (350° F).
  2. In a bowl, combine half the Armstrong Old Cheddar cheese with the cream cheese, maple syrup, and thyme.
  3. On a work surface, spread the mixture over the naan breads.
  4. Top with ham and sprinkle with the remaining cheese.
  5. Cook on the middle rack for 6 to 8 minutes, until the tops are slightly golden.
  6. Top with pecans and julienned apple.

 

About Demian Vernieri 996 Articles
Fistle Media - Managing Editor Demian manages our writers and makes sure our content schedule stays in tact. He ensures our guidelines are met and relays information between our teams to help things run smoothly.
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