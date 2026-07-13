Homegrown Business: Jenelle Simpson of Mirror to the Mic

Some platforms chase attention. Others create space. In a media landscape often defined by polish and performance, Mirror to the Mic positions itself somewhere far more deliberate, at the intersection of storytelling and transformation.

Founded by Jenelle Simpson, the global magazine is built on a simple but demanding premise, that truth, when told without dilution, has the power to shift how people see themselves. Through interviews, reflections, and deeply personal narratives, Simpson has created a platform that does not just publish stories, it invites people to confront them, carry them, and ultimately be changed by them.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Mirror to the Mic is a global magazine and media platform that amplifies real stories of healing, identity, and legacy. Through powerful interviews, personal reflections, and editorial storytelling, we create a space where truth-telling becomes a form of liberation and where voices that are often silenced are finally heard.

What made you want to do this work?

This work was born out of lived experience. I know what it feels like to carry stories that were never given space to breathe. I created Mirror to the Mic because I wanted to build something that does not just tell stories but transforms people through them. It is about breaking generational silence and giving people permission to reclaim their voice without apology.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

There is a gap in media where real, raw, and deeply human stories are often filtered, softened, or overlooked entirely. Many people are navigating trauma, identity struggles, and personal transformation without ever seeing themselves reflected honestly in mainstream platforms.

Mirror to the Mic was created to solve that. It provides a space where truth is not edited for comfort and where people can see their experiences validated. It bridges the gap between storytelling and healing, allowing individuals to feel seen, understood, and empowered to rewrite their own narratives.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our audience is global but deeply rooted in community. We primarily serve women and men who are navigating personal growth, healing, and self-discovery. This includes entrepreneurs, creatives, professionals, and individuals who are committed to breaking cycles and building intentional lives.

Many of our readers are in their mid-twenties to mid-forties, but our message resonates across generations because the themes of identity, truth, and legacy are universal.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Mirror to the Mic generates revenue through magazine sales, both digital and print, brand partnerships, sponsored features, and advertising placements. We also collaborate with aligned brands and individuals who want to share meaningful stories with our audience.

The platform operates as both a publication and a movement, where storytelling drives connection and connection drives growth.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

While Mirror to the Mic is a global platform, I am based in the Greater Toronto Area. My work lives both online and within the community through media, events, and collaborations that bring people together in meaningful ways.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

The best question someone can ask is, will my story be told with truth or just for content?

At Mirror to the Mic, the answer is always truth. We do not approach storytelling as something to package or perform. We approach it with care, intention, and respect for the person behind the story. Our goal is not just to publish content but to create impact.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is witnessing people see themselves differently after sharing their story. There is a shift that happens when someone moves from silence to expression, and being part of that is powerful.

The hardest part is carrying the weight of those stories. When people trust you with their truth, it is not something you take lightly. It requires emotional presence, responsibility, and care.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

People think running a magazine is all photoshoots and glam, but most days it is me answering emails, editing stories, and building something from the ground up in real time. The joke is that it looks effortless, but it is actually a full-time commitment to vision, detail, and purpose.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Magazine | Instagram

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