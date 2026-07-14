King the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet King, a remarkably sweet and handsome fellow who is looking for a patient guardian to share a peaceful life and scenic walks.

This lovely boy walks beautifully on leash and is highly receptive to pets, revealing a relaxed and happy personality once he gets moving outside. Our team has noted that King is a gentle observer who appreciates a slow, thoughtful approach when starting his day. While he can sometimes pause to take in his surroundings or check out where people are walking, he is a good boy who simply thrives on clear routines, a calm

presence, and a bit of extra patience. He responds wonderfully to gentle guidance and is ready to blossom into a deeply loyal companion for a family looking to enjoy life’s steady, quiet moments together.

If you are looking for a gentle, loyal partner to share both relaxing strolls and a quiet home, please stop by today to meet King.

King

Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 2 years

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.