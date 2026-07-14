Charitable Choices: Matt Diestl of Heart to Home Meals

Since 2007, Heart to Home Meals has been doing something that sounds simple but turns out to be quietly profound: delivering chef-crafted meals to seniors and veterans across Canada and showing up consistently enough to become a familiar, trusted face. Operating through a locally owned franchise network, the company functions as much as a connection model as a food delivery service — franchisees know their customers by name, stock their freezers, and often stay for a conversation. For veterans in particular, that consistency means something real. As a registered provider with the Veterans Independence Program and a supporter of the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund, Heart to Home delivered over 200,000 meals to veterans in the past year alone — not just feeding people, but helping them stay independent, visible, and genuinely cared for in their own communities.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Heart to Home Meals is a trusted Canadian brand delivering chef-crafted meals to seniors across Canada, supporting independence, dignity, and comfort at home through a relationship-first delivery model. A key part of our work focuses on supporting veterans as they age at home, including being a registered provider with the Veterans Independence Program (VIP) Access to Nutrition and a proud supporter of the Canadian Legion Poppy Fund. In the last year alone, we were able to provide over 200,000 meals to veterans across the country, while also providing regular, friendly check-ins through our locally owned franchise network.

What problem does it aim to solve?

According to Veterans Affairs Canada, 39% of veterans report a difficult adjustment to civilian life, which can include isolation, limited access to services, and challenges maintaining independence. Our work with veterans aims to address these gaps by ensuring they have reliable access to nutritious, delicious meals and consistent connection with a local franchisee who knows them by name. Heart to Home Meals is part of a growing network of community-based supports helping veterans age with dignity.

When did you start/join it?

We have been serving aging Canadians since 2007 and became registered providers of the Veterans Independence Program in 2009. We’ve also been supporting the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund with annual donations since 2024.

What made you want to get involved?

Something so special about our franchise model is that it allows local community members across Canada to play an active role in supporting seniors and veterans. What we consistently hear from Canadians coast to coast is a desire to continue living at home as they age, and a big part of making that possible is having access to nutritious meals that aren’t a burden to prepare. Many of our franchise owners are seniors themselves who recognized a gap between what their neighbours needed and what was actually available to them. Providing meals is one piece of filling that gap, but equally important is having franchise teams that are deeply connected to the communities they serve — delivering right to the freezer and often staying for a conversation or a cup of tea. Our work is grounded in the belief that veterans and seniors deserve to feel supported, valued, and connected every single day.

What was the situation like when you started? How has it changed since?

When we began serving Canadians in 2007, the conversation around aging at home was far less developed than it is today. Seniors and veterans who wanted to remain independent often found themselves with limited community-based options, particularly when it came to consistent access to nutritious food and regular human connection. The senior population has grown enormously in the years since, and that growth has brought both greater urgency and, encouragingly, greater awareness. Today, there is more recognition from governments, families, and communities alike that aging well at home requires a network of practical, relationship-based supports, and we’re proud to be part of building that.

What more needs to be done?

There is still meaningful work ahead. While programs like the Veterans Independence Program have expanded reach for many veterans, not everyone who qualifies is aware of the support available to them, and navigating those programs can be complicated. We’d love to see greater outreach to ensure veterans know what they’re entitled to and continued investment in locally rooted, relationship-first models of care. The goal isn’t just to keep people fed; it’s to keep them connected, visible, and valued in their communities for as long as possible.

How can our readers help?

Supporting veterans can start right at the community level. Checking in on a neighbour, volunteering your time, or supporting organizations that serve veterans can all make a meaningful difference. Contributions to initiatives like the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund also help ensure veterans continue to receive the care they deserve. And if you know a veteran or senior who might benefit from meal delivery support, you can visit hearttohomemeals.ca to learn more about what’s available in their area.

Do you have any events coming up?

Come say hello to us at the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Convention in Winnipeg this August!

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

We love supporting The Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund, which plays a vital role in supporting veterans and their families across Canada through advocacy and community programming, ensuring that the sacrifices of those who served are never forgotten.