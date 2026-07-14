Fun Things to See and Do This Summer in Toronto with Kids

Summer has arrived in the city, and there’s lots to do with kids! From the best places to explore and discover to revisiting your favourite attractions, you’ll keep the kids curious and busy — maybe even get the kids off their devices!

The first thing you want to look into is this year’s CANADA STRONG PASS program. This summer, families can expect Free General Admission for visitors 3 to 17 years, and 50% off General Admission for visitors 18 to 24 years at various attractions and parks across the country until September 7th.

Summer Wonder at Toronto Public Libraries: until September 5

Ever wanted to learn how to DJ, roll your own sushi, or build a castle out of cardboard?

Believe it or not, you can do all of that at the library! Running from June 20 to September 5, Summer Wonder is your chance to discover a new hobby, unleash your creativity, and get lost in a great book. Look for a Summer Wonder bingo card at the local branch and use it to start exploring the library. You can also get crafty, make music or meet magicians on site too!

PLAY on the Runway: 10 Hanover Road, Downsview Park, July 11 & 12

For one weekend, the YZD Runway will transform into a play-your-way car-free zone. Bring your bike wheels, your games – and make the Runway your playground. From hands-on activities to crowd-favourite programming, Play on the Runway is designed for all ages, all abilities, and all kinds of fun. Enjoy 1km of open space filled with more to see and do than ever before. Register for your free entry here.

AGO Painting Together: Watercolours in the Park: Various Dates

This one-day family workshop ideal for ages 6 to 10, along with parent/caregiver, to explore the world of watercolour paintings. Starting with a guided tour of some work in the Art Gallery of Ontario. Then, learn some watercolour techniques in the studio before heading out to Grange Park behind the AGO to paint your masterpiece!

BEES: A Story of Survival Exhibit at the Royal Ontario Museum: Open until October 18

This is something to buzz about! Sure, we’ve seen exhibits before, but have you experienced the world of bees from their perspective? This stunning immersive exhibition tells the tale of bees and how they’ve adapted and survived for over 120 million years. Award winning artist Wolfgang Buttress, in partnership with the National Museums of Liverpool, brings us this breathtaking journey through a fusion of nature, art, science and music. Take a closer look at our relationship with bees in a new way.

Colourful Parachutes: Imagining Alternative Futures Through Play at The Power Plant (Free admission always)

Designed with children as its primary audience, the hands-on exhibition challenges traditional ideas about how contemporary art is created, presented, and experienced, resulting in interactive and often surprising encounters. Colourful Parachutes reimagines the gallery as a reflection of society itself. By inviting children to reshape the space, the exhibition asks an intriguing question: what kind of future can we create when young imaginations lead the way?

Lost & Found Open World Puzzle Adventure at The Village of Black Creek

The Village at Black Creek is transformed into an immersive open-world puzzle adventure where guests freely explore, interact with characters, uncover hidden storylines. The sprawling, screen-free adventure is set across 30 acres and 43 heritage buildings. This world is filled with hidden clues, side quests, treasure hunts, and a cast of 11 professional actors improvising in real time. Guests choose their own path through the experience: meet lively characters, solve puzzles, uncover secrets, or simply wander and see how the story unfolds. No apps. No phones. Just bring your curiosity and a sense of adventure!

FIFA Fan Fest at The Bentway until July 19

Toronto plays host to six FIFA World Cup games this summer, but the Fan Festival is where we can cheer on ALL the games! Located at The Bentway, this official viewing Fan Fest is also family-friendly. Free tickets available online, as well as VIP experiences ($). It’s a great way to get together with soccer fans, young and old, to cheer on your favourite teams!

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Community Soccer Pitch: Harbourfront Centre

As part of a national initiative to build 25 inclusive community soccer pitches across Canada by 2029, this new waterfront pitch is about more than just soccer. From first kicks to big goals, it’s about giving every child the chance to feel included, stay active and experience the joy of the game close to home. A new FREE and accessible space for kids and families to come together through play.

LUZIA Cirque du Soleil: at the Big Top, 2150 Lake Shore Blvd. West

This joyful and visually stunning creation invites audiences to escape to an imaginary Mexico – surreal world suspended between dreams and reality. This dazzling production includes breathtaking acrobatic performances and grand surprises. LUZIA is the company’s first and only touring show that incorporates more than 10,000 litres of recycled water to create awe inspiring scenes. Get ready to be mesmerized by mind-bending contortion, gravity defying hand balancing, and lightning-speed juggling. Ticketed performances.

Demetres for a Dessert Family Date: The Distillery District

Exploring the city’s Distillery District this summer? Make sure you make a stop at this popular ice cream and dessert hotspot. This summer, Demetres shines a spotlight on iconic Canadiana. Celebrate Ontario’s strawberry season with their “Pretty in Pink” dessert made with strawberry blush pink ice cream, warm waffle, fresh strawberries, Belgian white chocolate drizzle and a golden waffle crumble. Or try the “Face Pomme” cheesecake with Apple Crisp. Their Canadian Maple Butter Tart ice cream screams Canadiana and is made with a real butter tart! Bonus! Until July 31, a portion of proceeds from all Canadian-inspired menu items sold at Demetres and Scooped by Demetres in The Distillery Historic District will support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, helping provide life-changing mentorship opportunities for young people across the country. (There are other Demetres locations)

Toronto Railway Museum: 255 Bremner Blvd

Located within the historic John Street Roundhouse National Historic Site, the Toronto Railway Museum (TRM) sits in the heart of downtown Toronto, just steps from the CN Tower, Rogers Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, and Union Station. Since opening in 2010, the museum has been preserving and sharing Toronto’s rich railway and transit history with both locals and visitors from around the world. Open year-round, the TRM comes alive during the summer months when Roundhouse Park transforms into an interactive destination. Families can ride the miniature train, watch the historic turntable in action, and experience the working rail crossing signals, making it a fun and educational stop for visitors of all ages.

Little Canada: 10 Dundas Street East

Tell your kids you’re going on a Canadian adventure from coast-to-coast-to-coast without having to leave the city! There are thousands of miniature landmarks, streets, and structures in this captivating permanent exhibition in the heart of downtown. With whimsical miniature moments and many stories to be discovered, you’ll definitely that no time will be wasted here!

Arcadia Earth: The Well, 486 Front Street

This large-scale multi-sensory immersive journey through planet Earth combines science, technology, and art to explore the world. It inspires visitors to find reasons why we need to continue to work towards a greener future. Bring the exhibit to life with technology (on your phone devices or by provided tablets). The Planetarium experience returns this summer by popular demand (great for kids a bit older)

Toronto Outdoor Picture Show: Movie night under the stars (various dates until August 23)

The 16th annual outdoor free movie screening festival takes place in several public parks in the city, including Christie Pits, Corktown Common, and Bell Manor Park. This year’s program theme is Going Places. From road movies to train journeys, hitchhiking to bus riding, traveling through time or across oceans, the Going Places programme invites audiences to reflect on the journeys that shape us and the adventures found outside of our everyday surroundings. Family friendly movie titles can be found on the schedule.