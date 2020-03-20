“Five Minutes With” Hip Hop artist TOBi

Born in Nigeria, 26 year old TOBi immigrated to Canada with his father at 8 years old. This initial culture shock made TOBi aware intimately of his physical presence and how he was perceived by others. Struggling with this he turned to music to express his thoughts and emotions.

In 2016, he released his debut EP, FYi. By 2018, he linked up with Grammy-nominated producer duo Take a Daytrip for the buzzy jam “January December.” In 2019 TOBi went on to release his debut studio album, STILL which received high praises from media such as: i-D, BET, Billboard, Paper & L’Officiel. The album explored the multiple facets of masculinity and also the vulnerability he went through shortly after immigration. He continued the momentum performing an original song, “Beige” on COLORS, as well as having his single, “Ride” featured in the 2019 season of HBO’s Ballers. Not stopping anytime soon, TOBi kicked off the new decade with a “City Blues” remix featuring The Game.

Name: TOBi

Genre: Hip Hop

Founded: 1993

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: STILL

Latest Single: City Blues Remix Feat The Game

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

Patois on Dundas

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Clipse

Favourite band now:

Injury Reserve

Guilty Pleasure Song:

1000 Miles

Live Show Ritual:

Ricola, Throat coat tea, pushups, no diary!

Favourite local artist:

J. Hutton

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

SUPERFOOD SALAD

Queen or College St?

Lol neither.. St Clair

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods.. don’t know the other two

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Early Bird

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

SincerelyTOBi

Any shows or albums coming up?

New music all year, for real. New album, collabs, remixes. Follow me to stay up to date.