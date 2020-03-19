Whyte Wyne and Young Riesling from web series Ming’s Dynasty

Whyte Wyne and Young Riesling are nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Web Program or Series for their show Ming’s Dynasty which follows two rappers who return to Riesling’s home in small-town Alberta to run the family business: a Chinese restaurant.

We caught up with the two comedians to find out more about what they do.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Our style features songs that are inspired by a genuine love for hip hop. We dip our toes into parody while simultaneously staying faithful to the popular sounds of current mainstream Hip Hop music. We make songs that are inspired by our lives, being Canadian and the state of popular music. Just because a song is funny doesn’t mean it can’t be a banger!

Who are some of your influences?

Lil Dicky, Doja Cat,Yung Gravy and Tom Green.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Weird Al Yankovic. He’s a pioneer of musical comedy and musical parody.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Marty Topps, Cherdleys and Zack Fox. We also really love the stand-up that Mo Gilligan is doing!

What is your pre-show ritual?

We grab some quick n’ dirty fast food, listen to some bangers from our favourite artists, crush a large glass of the cheapest house white, and hit the stage.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Our favorite set was at The Junction City Music Hall. It was our first show in a non-traditional comedy venue, and we were asked to open for our friend and music producer Matt Dailey. He had a bus full of family and friends come to Toronto from Brantford ON. It made for an especially rowdy and hilarious show.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Live shows are still hands down the best way to discover and experience new comedy, but Instagram and twitter are great short-form introductions to new talent outside of our local community

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

We have to shout out our friends and collaborators Notorious. They are a hip hop comedy and improv collective in Toronto and have a monthly show at Comedy Bar. If you are looking for an act to see in the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival this year, we highly recommend our friend Anesti Danelis, who is an incredibly talented musical comedian, who famously quit his job at Starbucks.

Tell us a joke.

A 42 Year Old Zamboni Driver walks into work, he is thrust into duty as an emergency goalie and proceeds to beat his employer 6-3. Go Leafs Go!

Do you have anything to promote right now?

We’ve been nominated for 2 Canadian Screen Awards including Best Digital Series, and Best Supporting Actor for our digital series Ming’s Dynasty. You can watch all six episodes now on CBC GEM, and don’t miss us at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival. We are performing at the Theatre Centre Incubator March 8th and 11th.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram: @mings.tings | @whytewyne | @youngriesling

Facebook: facebook.com/mingstings

Watch Ming’s Dynasty