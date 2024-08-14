As the world evolves, and with solid advancements in technology, the emergence of immersive art continues to take centre stage. A dynamic spectacle is Arcadia Earth, which takes visitors on a journey through our planet and explores creative artistic installations striving for a more sustainable future. What an incredible way to experience the splendour of our planet and gain an understanding of the influence of human nature! Through the fascinating art exhibit and extended reality experience, Arcadia Earth embraces immersive technologies and tech-centric art installations that empower visitors to act towards a more sustainable future.

Craig Perlmutter, President of Arcadia Earth Toronto, shared with the Toronto Guardian what inspired him to create Arcadia Earth Toronto, merging art and environmental protection to alchemize the scenery into magnificent moments. “Arcadia Earth Toronto was created after a happenstance visit I made to the exhibit in NYC just over four years ago,” says Craig Perlmutter. “I was in the city to watch the Maple Leafs play at Madison Square Garden, and I stumbled upon the Arcadia Earth exhibit on Broadway. I was drawn to the large-scale art and technology which had great entertainment value, but surprisingly, also greatly inspired me. Each room has environmentally focused topics and one room, in particular, created an unforgettable moment for me regarding single-use plastic bags and a newfound motivation to live more sustainably with a just a few solid, digestible lifestyle changes.”

Imagine walking into an Arcadia Earth exhibit, where your connection with the planet transforms. You experience a 17,000-square-foot multi-sensory journey that immerses guests in the heart of worldwide challenges such as plastic waste, biodiversity loss, and overfishing. A newly added exhibit, the LED Tunnel, offers guests the opportunity to transport themselves through different habitats as they explore tranquil lakes, exalted oceans, and abundant forests. Through curved LED screens depicting various ecosystems, guests gain insights into how creatures and species cope with climate change and uncover ways to protect these habitats and support the survival of the species for a more sustainable future.

Perlmutter shares his hope to create eventful experiences for hundreds of thousands of attendees who can make a significant difference for our planet. “Arcadia Earth NYC was born a few years earlier by Valentino Vettori, an accomplished designer and artist,” he says. “Once we met, we shared a clear vision of how art can bring people together while also inspiring them to help protect and restore our planet and its resources. Our goal for the Toronto exhibit is to create an entertaining and exciting educational space on climate change that isn’t overwhelming but rather awe-inspiring.”

Striving to impact attendees’ awareness and behaviour, Craig Perlmutter shares more about the reception and social media buzz surrounding Arcadia Earth in downtown Toronto. “Since opening in December 2023, Arcadia Earth has welcomed over 70,000 visitors who leave the exhibit with new knowledge about our planet and feel inspired to take action towards a greener future,” he says. “People are drawn to Arcadia Earth for the entertainment value and the incredible visuals, but what they leave with is a newfound inspiration to live a more sustainable life with a few tangible, lifestyle changes we’re trying to instil. It’s been amazing to see people of all ages engaging with the exhibit and leaving feeling inspired and activated to make these positive changes.”

He notes that Arcadia Earth Toronto has not only engaged individuals and families but has also captivated the attention of business leaders from several industries. These leaders are bringing their employees and customers for group visits and special events to support spreading their messages about creating a better world.

“One of our projection mapping rooms was created through a partnership with WWF-Canada to showcase Regenerate Canada, the organization’s 10-year plan to expand habitats, reduce carbon emissions, lower industrial impacts and, as a result, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We’re proud to donate $2 to WWF-Canada from every individual ticket sold,” says Perlmutter.

Located at The Well, Arcadia Earth offers an intimately distinctive exploration of the impact of human influence on the environment. Stay enlightened through educational commentary about being part of the solution for a healthier world while witnessing the futuristic lens of augmented and virtual reality. Visit their website to learn more about how you can purchase a ticket and experience the wonders of these innovative art exhibits.