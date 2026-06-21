Recipe for Four Cheese Lasagna from Barilla Canada

Creamy, rich, and packed with bold flavour, this Four Cheese Lasagna from Barilla Canada combines ricotta, gorgonzola, mascarpone, and Grana Padano for an indulgent twist on a classic comfort dish. Layered with hearty meat sauce and bubbling mozzarella, it’s a show-stopping pasta bake perfect for sharing, and a delicious way to celebrate Italian Heritage Month.
To mark the occasion, Barilla Canada is bringing back its annual Pastaport Contest, giving Canadians the chance to win a trip for two to Italy and an F1® Race Weekend experience at the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA 2026, valued at $16,000 CAD. As part of Barilla’s global partnership with F1®, the campaign celebrates Domenica Italiana — the Italian tradition of gathering around the table with family and friends to share a meal. Inspired by flavours and culinary traditions from across Italy, Barilla’s regional recipes are designed to bring Canadians together over comforting, home-cooked Italian dishes like these hearty stuffed shells.
Four Cheese Lasagna with Gorgonzola, Ricotta, Mascarpone and Grana Padano
Serves 7
Ingredients:
- 1 box 1 box Barilla Oven-Ready Lasagne
- 1 ½ cups Shredded mozzarella (for melt + structure)
For the sauce
- 2 tbsp Olive oil
- 1 Small onion, finely diced
- 3 Cloves garlic, minced
- 500g Ground beef
- 1 jar (650–750 ml) High-quality tomato sauce
- 2 tbsp Tomato paste
- 1 tsp Dried oregano
- 1 tsp Dried basil
- To taste Salt & pepper
- Optional: pinch of chili flakes
For the Cheese Layer
- 1 ½ cups Ricotta
- ¾ cup Gorgonzola
- ¾ cup Mascarpone
- ¾ cup Finely grated Grana Padano (plus extra for topping)
- 1 Egg
- Salt & pepper
- Optional: chopped fresh parsley or basil
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 375°F.
- Sauté olive oil, diced onion, and garlic. Add the ground meat and cook until browned. Then stir in tomato sauce, tomato paste, oregano, basil, salt & pepper. Simmer until slightly thickened.
- In a bowl, mix ricotta, gorgonzola, mascarpone, grated Grana Padano, egg, salt & pepper until smooth and creamy.
- To assemble the lasagna, spread a layer of sauce in the baking dish, then add Barilla Oven-Ready Lasagne. Layer sauce, cheese mixture, and shredded mozzarella (about 1½ cups total).
- Repeat for 3–4 layers, finishing with sauce, mozzarella & extra Grana Padano on top.
- Bake at 375°F for 30 mins covered, then 15–20 mins uncovered until golden + bubbling.
- Let rest for 10–15 mins before slicing and serving.