Recipe for Four Cheese Lasagna from Barilla Canada

Creamy, rich, and packed with bold flavour, this Four Cheese Lasagna from Barilla Canada combines ricotta, gorgonzola, mascarpone, and Grana Padano for an indulgent twist on a classic comfort dish. Layered with hearty meat sauce and bubbling mozzarella, it’s a show-stopping pasta bake perfect for sharing, and a delicious way to celebrate Italian Heritage Month.

To mark the occasion, Barilla Canada is bringing back its annual Pastaport Contest, giving Canadians the chance to win a trip for two to Italy and an F1® Race Weekend experience at the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA 2026, valued at $16,000 CAD. As part of Barilla’s global partnership with F1®, the campaign celebrates Domenica Italiana — the Italian tradition of gathering around the table with family and friends to share a meal. Inspired by flavours and culinary traditions from across Italy, Barilla’s regional recipes are designed to bring Canadians together over comforting, home-cooked Italian dishes like these hearty stuffed shells.

Four Cheese Lasagna with Gorgonzola, Ricotta, Mascarpone and Grana Padano

Serves 7

Ingredients:

1 box 1 box Barilla Oven-Ready Lasagne

1 ½ cups Shredded mozzarella (for melt + structure)

For the sauce

2 tbsp Olive oil

1 Small onion, finely diced

3 Cloves garlic, minced

500g Ground beef

1 jar (650–750 ml) High-quality tomato sauce

2 tbsp Tomato paste

1 tsp Dried oregano

1 tsp Dried basil

To taste Salt & pepper

Optional: pinch of chili flakes

For the Cheese Layer

1 ½ cups Ricotta

¾ cup Gorgonzola

¾ cup Mascarpone

¾ cup Finely grated Grana Padano (plus extra for topping)

1 Egg

Salt & pepper

Optional: chopped fresh parsley or basil

Directions: