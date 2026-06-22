Homegrown Business: Cherylann Stachow of Boodles of Baskets

Some businesses are built to scale, others are built to mean something. The most enduring ones tend to do both quietly, solving a simple human problem with consistency and care. In a world where distance is common and attention is fragmented, the act of sending a thoughtful, well-presented gift still carries weight, especially when it feels personal rather than transactional. That balance between convenience and genuine connection is where many gifting companies fall short, but also where the strongest ones distinguish themselves over time. Cherylann Stachow, owner of Boodles of Baskets, has built her business around getting that balance right.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Boodles of Baskets is a Canadian, woman-owned gift basket company that creates and delivers handcrafted gift baskets across Canada. We specialize in gourmet, corporate, baby, and personalized gifts designed for all occasions.

What made you want to do this work?

I started the business so I could be available for my children while they were growing up, while still building something meaningful of my own. It grew beyond all my expectations and imaginations!

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I wanted to make it easy for people to send thoughtful, high-quality gifts that feel personal and arrive beautifully presented, especially when they can’t be there in person.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our customers include individuals sending personal gifts as well as businesses across Canada managing corporate gifting programs, employee recognition, and client appreciation.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Customers order gifts and gift baskets through our website or corporate ordering process. We design, assemble, and ship each gift and basket from our location in Ontario, with Canada-wide delivery, including multi-address corporate orders.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We are based in Windsor, Ontario, and operate as an online business serving customers across Canada.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What will the gift actually look like when it arrives?”

The answer should be: exactly as shown or better, with careful packaging and attention to detail so it arrives fresh, secure, and presentation-ready.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is knowing our gifts help people connect and celebrate important moments, even from a distance. The worst part is dealing with factors outside our control, like bad weather.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

We don’t just think outside the box — we build the box, fill it, wrap it, and ship it across the country

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

SAKSCO Gourmet Basket Supplies