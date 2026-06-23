Charitable Choices: Filomena Lofranco of LDV & CO.

In Toronto, culture-driven events are increasingly being used to support meaningful charitable causes, bringing communities together while raising awareness and funds for essential services. Filomena Lofranco, CEO and Founder of LDV & CO., is doing exactly that by aligning her signature experiences with organizations like Cortellucci Hospice Vaughan. We spoke with her to learn more about how she is using her platform to give back and the impact this work is having on the community.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

My philanthropic work is rooted in using LDV & CO.’s platform to bring people together around meaningful causes through culture-driven events and community collaboration. This year, our 3rd Annual La Dolce Vita Travel Fashion Show proudly supports Cortellucci Hospice Vaughan, which provides compassionate palliative care and family support for individuals facing life-limiting illness across York Region—helping ensure people receive dignity, comfort, and care when it matters most.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Cortellucci Hospice Vaughan provides compassionate, specialized palliative care and support services for individuals and families facing life-limiting illness—helping ensure dignity, comfort, and care, while also supporting loved ones through an incredibly difficult time. We aim to support our community with our curated work in travel, events and lifestyle journeys.

When did you start/join it?

We aligned our 2026 La Dolce Vita Travel Fashion Show (April 22, 2026) in support of Cortellucci Hospice Vaughan as our official charity partner for this year’s event. In previous years, we’ve also been proud to support Waves of Changes for Autism, continuing our commitment to giving back through community, culture, and philanthropy.

What made you want to get involved?

Because their work is deeply human and essential. I wanted this year’s show to extend beyond celebration and become a tangible way to give back to the community that supports us—by supporting families when it matters most.

What was the situation like when you started?

When we began planning this partnership, what stood out was how vital hospice care is—and how many people don’t fully understand the breadth of support hospice provides until they personally experience the need for it.

How has it changed since?

Since getting involved, I’ve seen how powerful it is when culture, business, and community leadership come together—not only to raise funds, but also to raise awareness and bring more visibility to hospice care and family support services.

What more needs to be done?

More sustained community education, ongoing funding, and continued advocacy are needed so hospice services can keep pace with growing demand and ensure more families can access compassionate care and support.

How can our readers help?

Readers can help by learning about LDV & Co. and the various charities we support through our events. Follow and spread the word, join if you can. Read more about Cortellucci Hospice Vaughan’s mission, sharing it within their networks, volunteering if they’re able, and supporting through donations or sponsorship—because community support is what strengthens and sustains this kind of care.

Do you have any events coming up?

On April 22, 2026, LDV & CO. brought the spirit of la dolce vita to VENU Event Space in Vaughan with its 3rd Annual La Dolce Vita Travel Fashion Show — an immersive evening where culture-forward fashion, travel-inspired storytelling, and community impact shared the spotlight.

Inspired by the beauty, romance, and artistry of Sicily, the event transported guests through a multi-sensory experience blending runway presentations, Italian hospitality, live entertainment, culinary experiences, and philanthropic purpose.

Supporting Cortellucci Hospice Vaughan

Each year, LDV & CO. selects a charitable organization to support through proceeds generated from the event. The 2026 charity partner was Cortellucci Hospice Vaughan (CHV), which provides compassionate palliative care and family support services for individuals facing life-limiting illness across York Region.

With a sold-out audience of 450 guests, LDV & CO., alongside title sponsor PSP Services and Scotiabank’s Team Community Program, helped raise a total of $25,000 — reinforcing the evening’s greater purpose: bringing people together through beauty, culture, fashion, and celebration while also supporting families during life’s most difficult moments.

For Filomena Lofranco, the partnership reflects a philanthropic approach rooted in connection, compassion, and community collaboration.

“Because their work is deeply human and essential.”

A Community Effort — On and Off the Runway

On May 14, representatives from LDV & CO., Scotiabank, and PSP Services visited Cortellucci Hospice Vaughan to present the $25,000 donation cheque.

Together, the contribution helps provide 50 nights of “Care for a Day” support to members of the community.

Guided by LDV & CO.’s philosophy — luxury as presence, intention, and meaningful connection — the evening unfolded as a travel-inspired runway experience designed to evoke the mood and artistry of Sicily.

Rather than presenting fashion in isolation, each runway segment was framed as part of a larger journey — reminding guests that what we wear can be deeply connected to memory, place, culture, and the way we choose to move through the world.

The evening also featured a best-dressed competition, live performances by Italian-Canadian musicians, immersive visual storytelling, and an Italian-inspired dining experience that further contributed to the atmosphere of celebration and community.

Why Hospice Support Matters

Lofranco notes that hospice care is often not fully understood until a family experiences the need firsthand. That reality helped shape the intention behind aligning the 2026 show with Cortellucci Hospice Vaughan — not only to contribute financially, but also to help broaden awareness of the essential services and compassionate support hospice care provides.

As the demand for hospice services continues to grow, she emphasizes the importance of ongoing community education, sustainable funding, and continued advocacy to ensure more families have access to compassionate end-of-life care and support.

What’s Next

“It was truly a pleasure to produce such a meaningful evening, and I know many people are already asking about next year,” says Lofranco. “Stay tuned — exciting announcements are coming soon.”

Acknowledgements

LDV & CO. extends sincere thanks to all sponsors, vendors, suppliers, volunteers, donors, models, designers, performers, MCs, the production and operations team, and the venue staff whose collective efforts helped bring the 2026 La Dolce Vita Travel Fashion Show to life.

Finally, thank you to every guest who attended, donated, and helped amplify the mission of Cortellucci Hospice Vaughan.

Special thanks to Grace Lombardi and Lenny Lombardi of CHIN Radio/TV International for their continued support and full event coverage.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Cortellucci Hospice Vaughan & Waves of Changes for Autism