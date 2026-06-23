Asia the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Asia, a gentle, affectionate soul who is ready to fill your heart with love! Asia is a sweet girl who absolutely adores attention and affection. She’s a cuddle expert, loves tummy rubs, and will happily fall into a deep sleep curled up by your side.

Asia’s also a little social butterfly-she loves her walks, and although she’s still building her stamina, she walked one whole round around the patio today like a champ! ?? She enjoys exploring but is also perfectly content to be near you, whether that’s lounging next to you for some relaxation time or snuggling in your lap for a nap. She’s definitely a “lap dog” at heart!

Her affectionate nature shines when she gets some pets. You’ll see her eyes light up, and she may even give you a sweet kiss to show her appreciation! If you leave the room, Asia might give a little whine, showing just how much she loves being around people. But with a little love and attention, she’ll settle right back into her happy place, curled up with you.

If you’re looking for a loyal, sweet companion who just wants to be near you and shower you with affection, Asia is your girl. She’s an angel with a heart of gold-come meet her and experience her endless love!

Asia

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 6 years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Brown / Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.