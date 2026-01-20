Dana the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Dana is a sweet and affectionate 10-month-old large breed dog with a heart full of love and a playful curiosity about the world. She’s a true cuddle enthusiast-during her visit, she didn’t hesitate to plop right into a lap for a full-on petting session, soaking up every bit of attention she could get. Her affectionate nature makes her a wonderful companion for someone who enjoys bonding through pets, snuggles, and calm, focused interactions.

On walks, Dana shows a lot of eagerness and curiosity. She enjoys exploring and sniffing around, and with gentle guidance, she’s learning to walk more calmly on leash. She responds well to directional turns and the “this way” command, picking up new cues steadily, and she’s capable of focusing on her handler even amidst distractions. She did especially well practicing calm behaviour outside, earning rewards for sitting and maintaining composure before coming back inside-a great sign of her willingness to learn and engage positively.

Dana is comfortable around other dogs from a distance; she noticed a dog across the way but stayed relaxed and curious rather than reactive. She’s bright, attentive, and responsive, making training and interactive play both fun and rewarding.

This lovable young dog is ready to share her affection, energy, and curiosity with someone who will continue guiding her growth with patience and praise. Dana thrives when she has positive attention, mental stimulation, and a chance to explore safely, and she’ll reward that care with loyalty, warmth, and endless snuggles.

If you’re looking for a large, affectionate, and trainable companion who is ready to learn, explore, and cuddle, Dana is eager to meet you.

Dana

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 1 year

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

