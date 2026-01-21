“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Artist Leanne Smith

I first met Leanne Smith in Toronto at RAW Acting Studios. I was in the audience, and she was performing a scene from the play Burn This. From the very beginning, it was obvious she carried herself differently; focused, curious, and fully committed to her craft. While many of us were still figuring out what we wanted from the business, she was already putting in the hours to shape herself into the artist she wanted to become.

What’s unique about Leanne is her ability to balance raw talent with relentless discipline. She grew up in Saskatoon, raised by a single dad who ran a fitness store, and you can still see those early lessons of grit and independence in everything she does. Whether it was dancing across Ukraine as a soloist, training in New York and Los Angeles, or carving out space for herself in Toronto’s acting scene, she has never waited for opportunities; she builds them.

Her career reflects that drive. She held a recurring guest star role on Hallmark’s award-winning series Good Witch, produced and starred in the OUTtv mini-series FAK YAASS, and most recently led The Dating Game, a short film now winning awards across the festival circuit.

As her husband, I’ve had a front row seat to how much she invests in her work and in the people around her. On set, she is dependable, fearless, and prepared. At home, she is grounded, funny, and supportive. She is the kind of artist who not only makes a project better, but makes the people in it better, too.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I’ve lived in The Village for years, close to the energy, central to get around, and a quick walk to Yorkville. My favourite area I have lived in over my years in Toronto is Ossington, a relaxed vibe, great shops, and Trinity Bellwoods right there.

What do you do?

I am an actress and producer. I love telling stories on camera and building characters that have complex layers underneath. The best stories in my eyes are those that reflect humanity, relatable circumstances, and often overlooked voices.

What are you currently working on?

My short film, The Dating Game, is currently making its run in the film festival circuit. I recently got the pleasure of working in the vertical series space on titles like The Billionaire’s Amnesiac Bride and Back in Time to Avenge Myself.

Where can we find your work?

Amazon Prime and Hallmark+, with past work on OUTtv. You can also follow along on Instagram and find the awards The Dating Game has won on IMDb.