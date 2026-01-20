Charitable Choices: Kelsey Ferrill of AboutFace

AboutFace was founded to address the profound isolation, stigma, and misinformation that people with facial differences often face. AboutFace has worked tirelessly to ensure that every person with a facial difference feels seen, respected, and supported. The impact of this community is felt every day: families finding connection for the first time, youth discovering confidence at programs designed for them, and adults gaining a supportive network that understands their experiences. The vision is for a world where facial differences are normalized, where stigma is replaced with empathy, and where people with facial differences can thrive without barriers.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

I work with AboutFace, the only Canadian non-profit dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by facial differences through programs, advocacy, and community-building. Our work focuses on amplifying the voices of people with facial differences, improving access to supports, and fostering environments where everyone feels included and empowered.

What problem does it aim to solve?

AboutFace exists to confront the stigma, social exclusion, misinformation, and emotional challenges experienced by people with facial differences. The organization works to create inclusive communities, enhance public understanding, support mental health and resilience, and ensure individuals and families never feel alone in their journey.

What more needs to be done?

While progress has been significant, continued work is needed to:

• Increase national awareness and challenge misconceptions about facial differences

• Expand support programs—especially for youth, families, and newly diagnosed individuals

• Improve access to programs & resources

• Advocate for equitable healthcare and social inclusion

• Bring facial differences into broader public conversations about diversity and disability

The journey toward true inclusion is ongoing, and community support is essential to sustaining this progress.

How can our readers help?

Readers can support by:

• Donating to fund programs and advocacy

• Volunteering or participating in our community events

• Sharing AboutFace’s message and amplifying facial difference awareness

• Inviting AboutFace to speak at schools, workplaces, or community groups

• Following and engaging with us online to help broaden our reach

Every action—small or large—helps normalize facial differences and strengthens the community.

Do you have any events coming up?

We will be celebrating an incredible milestone – our 40th anniversary this year! Please look to our socials for this and many other events, such as An Introduction to Facial Differences in the Workplace webinar, Children and Youth Speaker Series webinars, and other great events that are still in the works. Keep your eye on our social media and our website to stay up to date, and sign up or our newsletter.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn