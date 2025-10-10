Five Minutes With: Nobu Adilman of Choir! Choir! Choir!

Choir! Choir! Choir! is the fully interactive, participatory show that turns audience into performer! So get ready to laugh, dance and SING! your hearts out with hundreds of other music-lovers just like you. It’s like a big birthday party for the greatest songs of all time, and you’re invited! Since 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! Directors Daveed Goldman + Nobu Adilman have blurred the lines between performer and audience, travelling the world to create harmony with strangers and friends alike. They’ve collaborated with renowned artists like Patti Smith, David Byrne, Brandi Carlile, Rick Astley, Rufus Wainwright, and even Kermit The Frog at New York’s Lincoln Center, creating memorable videos that have garnered views in the millions.

Name:

Nobu Adilman of Choir! Choir! Choir!

Genre:

Pop

Founded:

2011

# of Albums:

Hundreds of vids on YouTube! A number of tunes on streaming.

Latest Single:

“God Only Knows” (Brian Wilson tribute recorded live at the Mod Club)

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Bob Dylan

Favourite musician now:

Shuffles between Andy Shauf, SZA, and a million others.

Guilty pleasure song:

There are no guilty pleasures, but I’ll say “Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter.

Live show ritual:

Nodding my head looking very confident.

Favourite local musician:

That’s so hard…Mustafa, Marker Starling, Louie Short, and Eliza Niemi.

EP or LP?

45s

Early bird or night owl?

A bit of both

Road or studio?

C!C!C! is all about the road

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Facebook

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

20 Victoria

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Augusta or Baldwin because Kensington Market is the greatest

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Chorely Park – you can hang there or dip down to the ravine that spits you out by the beltline or Evergreen: a true oasis.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Big would be Massey Hall, smaller would be the Tranzac or Cameron House

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Paul’s Boutique