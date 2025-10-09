Daytripper: Best Things to See, Eat and Do in Guelph

Fall is a beautiful season to be a daytripper in Ontario. The vibrant colours of the changing leaves are breathtaking. And it’s really a perfect time to explore and just breathe in the crisp air. Days are sun-kissed and the evenings are perfect sweater weather. Recently, we took a day trip to Guelph. It’s only about an hour out of the city! More than a university town, Guelph is a great destination to explore and get outside. Here are the best things to eat, see and do in the area!

EAT:

BARDŌ: 105 Gordon Street

Known for its seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, Bardō’s farm-to-table ethos can be found any day of the week. The restaurant’s motto, “good ingredients matter,” makes this hands-down favourite for locals and visitors alike. Their Weekend “All-You-Can-Enjoy” brunch is a can’t miss indulgence. What to expect? The buffet offers both countertop offerings complete with pizzas, salads, charcuterie items, chia puddings, smoked fish, fresh bakery goods and so much more. But that’s just the first half! You can also enjoy fresh and made-to-order items from the brunch menu – including Eggs Benedict, Chilaquiles, Shakshouka, Avocado Toast, Fried Chicken, Steak and Eggs, Pancakes, Buckwheat Blinis, and duck prosciutto with beans.

The weekend brunch also comes with two alcoholic (or non-alcoholic) drinks as well as endless coffee, tea, or pop.

Brother’s Brewery: 15 Wyndham Street North

It’s a bar, a bottle shop, and a community hub offering 12 taps of house brewed craft beer. They also have communal workshops, food pop-ups, local bands and entertainment. Also find board games, sketchbooks, and a few other activities for a fun time.

The Famous Owl of Minerva: 35 Harvard Road

This popular casual Korean restaurant chain is a favourite amongst students. They serve up hearty and delicious traditional dishes including bulgogi, pork bone soup, jap chae glass noodles, dumplings and bibimbap rice bowls. It may be worth noting that spicy kimchi (fermented cabbage) is a great immune-booster!

EXPLORE:

Donkey Sanctuary of Canada: 6981 Concession 4

Every year, from the first Sunday in May to the last Sunday in October, the Donkey Sanctuary of Canada (not-for-profit charity) is open to the public. They’ve been providing a home of peace and tranquillity to rescued donkeys, mules and hinnies since 1992. At present, they have more than 100 equines in residence. Visitors can learn more about the animals and the Sanctuary’s mission.

Guelph Civic Museum: 52 Norfolk Street

This museum showcases Guelph’s history through permanent and changing exhibits, a fun and interactive families gallery, and special events and activities. Located in the recently renovated Loretto Convent, atop the hill at Norfolk Street and beside the landmark Church of Our Lady, the museum is home to a collection of over 30,000 artifacts that bring Guelph’s past to life.

Aberfoyle Antique Market: 57 Brock Road South, Puslinch, Every Sunday, 8 am to 4 pm.

This popular antique market is a favourite amongst day-trippers and collectors to the area. Find some unique items for the home that tell their own stories.

Historical Walking Tour with the Guelph Arts Council: Various Dates

Learn about Guelph’s history while taking in the beautiful architectural and natural features of the city through six different guided Historical Walking Tours. Start with Tour 1 “Where Guelph Began” that encircles the original Market Square area of almost twenty-four acres laid out by John Galt in 1827. Serving as the focal point for Guelph’s early social and business life, the area also contains the sites of many of Guelph’s first buildings.

Strom’s Farm & Bakery: Opens September 19 to October 31

This second-generation family-owned and operated farm officially opens for the fall pumpkin season and loaded with family fun, with mazes, wagon rides, walking trails, fire pit snacks, entertainment and much more. Pick up a pumpkin or two, and don’t forget your butter tarts at the bakery! Ticketed entry.

Guelph Thrifting & Consignment Trail: Various locations

Thrifting in small towns has become a real treasure trove of great finds. Guelph has many great options that there is even a 16-shop map available (see @smittenguelph on social to find out more).

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Haunted Candlelight Concert: Royal City Mission Church, October 25, 4:30 pm and 8:45 pm

This Fever Candlelight concert brings the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Guelph. Get your tickets now to discover music inspired by Halloween at Royal City Mission Church under the gentle glow of candlelight. Set list includes Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Stranger Things (Theme), Beetlejuice (Theme), Danse Macabre, Prelude from Psycho, Funeral March of a Marionette and more. Ticketed event. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

Guelph Potters Market: Delta Hotels Guelph Conference Centre, November 1 and 2

Explore a world of handmade pottery in this inspiring weekend market. Browse one-of-a-kind items, find unique gifts for everyone on your list, or treat yourself to something unique made by local artisans.

Have you made a day trip to the area? Let us know your favourite spots!