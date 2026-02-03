METRIC, Stars & Broken Social Scene at RBC Amphitheatre August 7th, 2026

Toronto has always been more than a stop on the tour map for Metric, Broken Social Scene, and Stars, it is part of the story. On August 7, 2026, three of the most defining names in Canadian indie rock will reunite for a rare, full-circle homecoming at RBC Amphitheatre, bringing the newly announced All the Feelings Tour to its final and most fitting stage.

This isn’t just a stacked bill. It’s a gathering of longtime friends and intertwined creative forces who helped shape an era of Canadian music that still echoes far beyond our borders. Metric’s Emily Haines and Jimmy Shaw share deep roots with Broken Social Scene, having contributed to the collective’s most iconic moments, while Stars have spent two decades soundtracking the emotional lives of fans with their signature intimacy and grandeur. Together, these bands represent a uniquely Canadian legacy, one that has been built on community, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to art over industry expectation.

The tour arrives at a moment of renewed momentum for all three groups. Metric will be stepping forward with their new album Romanticize the Dive, Broken Social Scene return with Remember The Humans, and Stars continue their long tradition of turning confession into catharsis. What connects them isn’t nostalgia, it is the rare sense of continuity, friendship, and shared history that still feels alive onstage.

Tickets go on sale February 6 at 10 AM, with pre-sales beginning February 4.

METRIC – BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE – STARS

All the Feelings Tour

Date: August 7, 2026

Location: RBC Amphitheatre — Toronto, ON

All Ages

Tickets available at www.livenation.com