Jester the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Jester is a sweet, chatty boy who’s never shy about saying hello. Whether he’s perched high on a box or waiting eagerly at the front of his cage, he lights up when he sees a friendly face. He absolutely adores head, ear, and chin scratches-and will lean right in with a happy purr to show his appreciation.

Volunteers describe him as affectionate, gentle, and full of love. He especially enjoys the kind of scratches he can’t reach himself-along his back and spine-and he’s always up for a few tasty treats (Temptations are a favourite!).

While he’s not super interested in toys, Jester loves engaging with people and sniffing out hidden treats. He’s patient, calm, and loves one-on-one time, especially when it involves some help at mealtime or cozy cuddles.

If you’re looking for a mellow, affectionate companion who thrives on gentle attention and loving company, Jester could be the perfect match. Come meet this special boy and see just how sweet he is!

Jester

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 6 Years 4 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.