Lloyd Lee Choi is a Korean-Canadian, making his feature debut with LUCKY LU, that he both wrote and directed. The feature is based off his short film, SAME OLD, which premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in the Main Competition. It went on to premiere at TIFF (Special Jury Mention), New York Film Festival, and won Best Short at Raindance. It’s no question that Lloyd is a filmmaker to watch!

Norm Li, who worked as a cinematographer alongside Lloyd for SAME OLD, comes from a unique background. He recently worked on Chappell Roan’s music video “The Subway” and his past work includes music videos for Travis Scott, the Weeknd and more.

LUCKY LU stars Taiwanese actor and global powerhouse Chang Chen (Dune: Part One, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) as our guide into the intricate social network of food delivery drivers in New York City; when, in a terrible stroke of luck, he finds out his e-bike has been stolen. With his wife (Fala Chen, also at this year’s Festival in Ballad of a Small Player) and daughter en route all the way from Asia, he rushes against the clock and around the city, cashing in old favours and digging up stories and ghosts from the past. The film also features a captivating performance by newcomer Carabella Manna as Chen’s young shutterbug daughter.

We spoke with filmmaker Lloyd Lee Choi to learn more…

Your film takes place in the gritty and grounded New York, but the story can really take place anywhere. Why did you choose this city?

The idea of the film sparked back in 2021 when I was living in NYC during the pandemic lockdown. I was ordering food and groceries every day at one point, and would interact with delivery riders more than my own family and friends. They were feeding me and the rest of the city, and were considered essential workers. Right up there with nurses and doctors. They were these masked men, quietly heroic in their work, riding through rain and snow. I was curious about this world that existed all around us, often blending in with the backdrop of NYC, and wanted to explore who they were on a personal and human level. This curiosity led to a short film back in 2022 called SAME OLD, on which LUCKY LU is based off of.

The main character, Lu, never gives up hope and seems optimistic, but is also very realistic about his life. What inspired you to write this story?

I was curious in exploring how the American Dream is fading and has, in some ways, become a toxic mirage. This notion that success and wealth is possible for anyone with enough hard work… is an idea I don’t think is true anymore. At least not for everyone. Lu was very much seduced by this mirage. A big dreamer who risked it all for his family, and was burned by this very dream.

This film truly encompasses the many struggles that newcomers to a new country face. Were there any surprise learnings for you during this film process?

During the writing process, the ending was much more matter-of-fact and open-ended. But as we got closer to filming, there was a lingering feeling among the producers and me that we needed to end the film on a different note. While there is sometimes struggle in this experience, there are simultaneously moments of beauty and hope. And that’s the feeling I hope audiences are left with.

What does luck mean for Lu?

I think Lu refuses to see his circumstances as lucky or unlucky. It’s all just circumstance… another obstacle to solve and overcome. He’s looking at what to do next. But by the end, I do hope he sees himself as the lucky one.

In this particular day and age, what do you wish people would understand about immigrants?

As a kid of immigrants, I saw the hard work and perseverance it took to give us a fighting chance for a better life. Immigrating with the dream of a better life is such a brave and heroic act in a way. And it’s sort of a basic human instinct, isn’t it? To risk so much to simply provide, support, and protect the people you care about. And I feel anyone, immigrant or not, would do the same for the ones they love.

Can you tell us how TIFF has impacted the work you do?

TIFF has been so supportive from the beginning, screening the short that ultimately led to LUCKY LU. So in some ways, they’ve had a direct hand in helping get this film made. There is also such incredible energy and inspiration that makes you want to get back to getting the next film made.

Since TIFF is celebrating 50 years, can you share your first or your favourite TIFF moment?

Bringing my parents, who immigrated from Korea to Canada, to a packed screening of my short film back in 2022. I think they were both proud and a little surprised by the film, and thought that maybe there’s a chance their son won’t have to move back home.

LUCKY LU has its North American Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Full details can be found here.

All pictures courtecy of TIFF