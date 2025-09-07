Recipe for Fried Chicken Sandwich from Mazola

Mazola brings us this irresistible Fried Chicken Sandwich recipe – crispy, juicy, and bursting with bold flavours. Layered with spicy chipotle mayo, refreshing cucumber slaw, and a drizzle of hot honey, it delivers the perfect balance of crunch, creaminess, sweetness, and heat.

About Demian Vernieri 826 Articles

Fistle Media - Managing Editor Demian manages our writers and makes sure our content schedule stays in tact. He ensures our guidelines are met and relays information between our teams to help things run smoothly.