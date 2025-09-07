Recipe for Fried Chicken Sandwich from Mazola

Mazola brings us this irresistible Fried Chicken Sandwich recipe – crispy, juicy, and bursting with bold flavours. Layered with spicy chipotle mayo, refreshing cucumber slaw, and a drizzle of hot honey, it delivers the perfect balance of crunch, creaminess, sweetness, and heat.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Serving Size: 2 Servings
Total Time: 45 Minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 burger buns
  • 2 slices Swiss cheese

For the Chicken

  • 2 chicken breasts
  • 1/4 cup Mazola Corn Oil
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 2 cups corn flakes, slightly crushed
  • 2 eggs, beaten

For the Chipotle Mayo

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 small can chipotle peppers

For the Cucumber Slaw

  • 1 cup cucumber slices
  • 1/2 cup shredded cabbage
  • 1 Tbsp Mazola Canola Olive Oil blend
  • Juice from half a lemon
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 Tbsp chopped parsley
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

For the Hot Honey

  • 3 Tbsp honey
  • Juice from half a lemon
  • 1/2 tsp chili flakes
  • 1 garlic clove or 1/4 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp paprika
  • Salt to taste

Directions:

  1. Start by mixing the flour and spices together in a shallow bowl. Beat eggs in a separate bowl and in a third bowl, slightly crush the cornflakes. Bread the chicken by dipping in the flour mixture, then eggs and finally cornflakes.
  2. Heat the Mazola Corn Oil to 350F and carefully fry the chicken until it has an internal temperature of 165F, flipping several times to prevent burning on one side.
  3. While frying, prepare the cucumber cabbage slaw and hot honey. Once chicken is cooked, drizzle that delicious, sweet and spicy hot honey over and top with a slice of cheese.
  4. Blend the mayonnaise with chipotle peppers to create a spicy mayo.
  5. Assemble the sandwich with the spicy mayo, chicken, cheese, and slaw.

 

