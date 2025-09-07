Recipe for Fried Chicken Sandwich from Mazola

Mazola brings us this irresistible Fried Chicken Sandwich recipe – crispy, juicy, and bursting with bold flavours. Layered with spicy chipotle mayo, refreshing cucumber slaw, and a drizzle of hot honey, it delivers the perfect balance of crunch, creaminess, sweetness, and heat.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Serving Size: 2 Servings
Total Time: 45 Minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 burger buns
- 2 slices Swiss cheese
For the Chicken
- 2 chicken breasts
- 1/4 cup Mazola Corn Oil
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 2 cups corn flakes, slightly crushed
- 2 eggs, beaten
For the Chipotle Mayo
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 small can chipotle peppers
For the Cucumber Slaw
- 1 cup cucumber slices
- 1/2 cup shredded cabbage
- 1 Tbsp Mazola Canola Olive Oil blend
- Juice from half a lemon
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 Tbsp chopped parsley
- Salt and pepper, to taste
For the Hot Honey
- 3 Tbsp honey
- Juice from half a lemon
- 1/2 tsp chili flakes
- 1 garlic clove or 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp paprika
- Salt to taste
Directions:
- Start by mixing the flour and spices together in a shallow bowl. Beat eggs in a separate bowl and in a third bowl, slightly crush the cornflakes. Bread the chicken by dipping in the flour mixture, then eggs and finally cornflakes.
- Heat the Mazola Corn Oil to 350F and carefully fry the chicken until it has an internal temperature of 165F, flipping several times to prevent burning on one side.
- While frying, prepare the cucumber cabbage slaw and hot honey. Once chicken is cooked, drizzle that delicious, sweet and spicy hot honey over and top with a slice of cheese.
- Blend the mayonnaise with chipotle peppers to create a spicy mayo.
- Assemble the sandwich with the spicy mayo, chicken, cheese, and slaw.