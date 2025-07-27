Recipe for Parma Rose from Parmigiano Reggiano

Parmigiano Reggiano shared this Parma Rose recipe, a savoury pork roast rolled with layers of Prosciutto di Parma and Parmigiano Reggiano for a rich, flavourful centre. Infused with garlic, rosemary, and sage, then basted with white wine, this dish is an elegant twist on a classic roast—perfect for special occasions or a hearty weekend meal.

Parma Rose

Ingredients:

1 pork fillet (in a size suitable for a roast)

100 g prosciutto crudo di Parma

150 g Parmigiano Reggiano shavings

Garlic

Rosemary

Sage

Dry white wine

Extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Butterfly the pork fillet by slicing through the fillet lengthwise and opening it like a book. Pound the meat with a meat mallet until it is about 1 cm thick. Cover the meat with one layer of Prosciutto Crudo di Parma and one of Parmigiano Reggiano shavings. Roll up the meat and seal it with toothpicks. Salt it, lay sprigs of rosemary and sage on the roast, and stick a few garlic cloves on the sealing toothpicks. Moisten with plenty of extra virgin olive oil and put in the oven. Cook at 180°C for 20 minutes, then baste with dry white wine and cook for a further 25 minutes.

Note: the original recipe of Rosa di Parma is made with veal tenderloin.