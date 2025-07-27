Recipe for Parma Rose from Parmigiano Reggiano

Parmigiano Reggiano shared this Parma Rose recipe, a savoury pork roast rolled with layers of Prosciutto di Parma and Parmigiano Reggiano for a rich, flavourful centre. Infused with garlic, rosemary, and sage, then basted with white wine, this dish is an elegant twist on a classic roast—perfect for special occasions or a hearty weekend meal.
Parma Rose
Ingredients:
- 1 pork fillet (in a size suitable for a roast)
- 100 g prosciutto crudo di Parma
- 150 g Parmigiano Reggiano shavings
- Garlic
- Rosemary
- Sage
- Dry white wine
- Extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
- Butterfly the pork fillet by slicing through the fillet lengthwise and opening it like a book. Pound the meat with a meat mallet until it is about 1 cm thick. Cover the meat with one layer of Prosciutto Crudo di Parma and one of Parmigiano Reggiano shavings.
- Roll up the meat and seal it with toothpicks. Salt it, lay sprigs of rosemary and sage on the roast, and stick a few garlic cloves on the sealing toothpicks. Moisten with plenty of extra virgin olive oil and put in the oven. Cook at 180°C for 20 minutes, then baste with dry white wine and cook for a further 25 minutes.
Note: the original recipe of Rosa di Parma is made with veal tenderloin.