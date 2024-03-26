Formula 1 Exhibition Makes North American Debut in Toronto

The city of Toronto has been chosen as the host for the highly anticipated North American premiere of The Formula 1 Exhibition. Opening on May 3, 2024, this exhibition will be a must-visit destination for all fans of the sport, featuring iconic F1 race cars, state-of-the-art racing simulators, and never-before-seen artifacts.

The exhibition will be held at the esteemed Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto, one of the city’s premier exhibition locations. With exclusive contributions from legendary teams and personalities of the sport, visitors can expect to see iconic Formula 1 race cars from various eras, along with rare artifacts and captivating video material. Additionally, for the first time, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the thrill of driving an F1 car through the use of cutting-edge simulators equipped with official F1 gaming equipment.

Following its successful world premiere in Madrid, Spain, where it became the country’s top-selling temporary show in 2023, and a record-breaking opening in Vienna, Austria, in February, the Formula 1 Exhibition now arrives in North America. As the fastest-growing sport worldwide, Formula 1 attracts millions of fans on our continent alone. With the upcoming Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal already selling out quickly, the exhibition promises to provide both longtime fans and newcomers alike with a chance to engage with the sport away from the track. It offers a unique front-row seat to the captivating world of Formula 1, providing an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.

Pre-sale tickets for The Formula 1 Exhibition Toronto, presented by TSN, will be available starting March 26 at 10am EDT. Fans can register at F1Exhibition.ca to secure their entry before general ticket sales begin on March 28 at 10am EDT.

Spanning across six specially designed rooms and covering an impressive area of over 20,000 sq. ft., the exhibition offers a storytelling adventure like no other. It has been curated in collaboration with award-winning curators, artists, and filmmakers, aiming to provide unique insights into the extraordinary world of Formula 1.

The journey begins in “Once Upon A Time In Formula 1,” where fans will be transported through the sport’s most iconic and defining moments using previously unseen photography, film, and artifacts. “Design Lab” takes visitors into the heart of a Formula 1 factory, offering a rare glimpse into the design and manufacturing process of each season’s new car. Following this, “Drivers & Duels” celebrates the most legendary drivers and races since the inception of Formula 1 in 1950. “Fallen Heroes” pays tribute to the drivers who tragically sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of success.

The exhibition also features “Survival,” which showcases Romain Grosjean’s harrowing crash at Bahrain in 2020 and his remarkable escape from the ensuing inferno. Visitors can witness a display of Grosjean’s HAAS car remains and experience a multi-screen video installation showcasing unseen interviews and footage of the crash. The concluding gallery, “The Pit Wall,” offers a high-octane finale, delivering fans an immersive and cinematic experience reliving the greatest moments in Formula 1 history like never before.

Exciting future announcements are expected, with the promise of new displays exclusively curated for the Toronto exhibition. These displays will provide rare insights into the sport, further enhancing the overall experience.