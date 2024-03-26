Features on the New Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360

Samsung recently unveiled the latest additions to its Galaxy Book lineup, the Samsung Galaxy Book4, packed with an array of innovative features. This lineup, launched with 5 models that include Samsung’s Ultra and Pro models as well as 360 and non-360 models, are designed to cater to tech enthusiasts and professionals seeking unparalleled performance and functionality. Let’s explore the key technical features for the Galaxy Book4 360 that we got to got to test out before its release.

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor: With the powerful Intel Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor, the Galaxy Book4 360 offers lightning-fast performance, seamless multitasking, and exceptional power efficiency. This ensures a smooth and efficient user experience, regardless of the tasks at hand.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU: The inclusion of the advanced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU provides the Galaxy Book4 360 with top-notch graphics capabilities. This allows for smooth visual experiences, whether you’re gaming, designing, or working with graphics-intensive tasks.

Less Fan Noise: Samsung has made significant improvements to reduce fan noise on the Galaxy Book4 360, creating a quieter environment during usage. This allows you to focus and concentrate without any distracting background noise.

68Wh Battery and 65W Adaptor: The Galaxy Book4 360 features an enhanced battery and a 65W adaptor, providing extended usage time and faster charging. With the ability to charge up to 39% in just 30 minutes, you can conveniently power up your device in no time.

Optimized Display and Keyboard: The Galaxy Book4 360 boasts a 15-inch, high-resolution AMOLED display with vibrant colours, 120% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 360-degree touchscreen. Additionally, the inclusion of a keyboard with a numeric keypad ensures efficient typing and input.

Microsoft Copilot: With Microsoft Copilot, the Galaxy Book4 series seamlessly integrates with Samsung Galaxy smartphones, allowing for a unified experience. Users can effortlessly access and manage their text messages directly from the PC. Copilot even offers the convenience of automatically creating and sending messages on the user’s behalf, all from the comfort of their PC.

Samsung Studio and Samsung Gallery AI: With Samsung Studio and Samsung Gallery AI, the Galaxy Book4 360 provides powerful tools for creative professionals. Samsung Studio unleashes your creativity, and Samsung Gallery AI allows you to edit photos by removing shadows and reflections, ensuring polished and perfect images.

Microphone AI Noise Cancelling: The Galaxy Book4 360 features AI-powered microphone noise cancelling technology, allowing for crystal-clear audio during busy voice or video calls. This ensures that your communication remains uninterrupted and free from background noise.

Dynamic AMOLED 2x Display: The Galaxy Book4 360’s Dynamic AMOLED 2x display offers exceptional visual quality, thanks to its ability to adapt to different lighting conditions. It optimizes colour and brightness levels, ensuring a vibrant and clear viewing experience, both indoors and outdoors. The display is also a touchscreen, offering intuitive and responsive interactions and enabling a more immersive and interactive user experience.

AKG Quad with Dolby Atmos: Equipped with AKG Quad speakers and support for Dolby Atmos, the Galaxy Book4 360 delivers immersive surround sound. Whether you’re listening to music or watching movies, you’ll experience rich and captivating audio.

Second Screen: The Galaxy Book4 360 can use Samsung tablets and Samsung phones as a second screen or monitor, enhancing your productivity and multitasking capabilities. This feature allows you to extend your workspace and seamlessly connect your device to other screens.

Slim and Lightweight Design: Measuring at just 355.4 x 228.0 x 13.7 mm 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5mm and weighing 1.46 kg, the Galaxy Book4 360 offers portability without compromising on performance. It’s designed to be easy to carry and convenient to use in any setting.

Versatile Connectivity: Equipped with Thunderbolt™ 4, USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, Micro SD, and Headphone/Microphone ports, the Galaxy Book 4 360 offers a wide range of connectivity options, making it easy to connect to various devices and peripherals.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 360 pushes boundaries with its cutting-edge features and exceptional performance. Whether you’re a professional seeking advanced graphics and productivity tools, a creative individual looking to unlock your potential, or a user who demands a seamless and immersive experience, the Galaxy Book4 360 is the ideal device to meet your needs.