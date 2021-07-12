OCAD grads featured at CF Toronto Eaton Centre NEW Outdoor Art Corridor

Human connection is what many of us have been missing for the past year. All this time of social distancing made many of us realize that we truly need each other in many ways. Community is at the heart of what keeps us together. Where we live, work and play. With that in mind, Cadillac Fairview (CF) in collaboration with OCAD University will draw eyes up as they unveil an inspiring new space for local creatives — the CF Toronto Eaton Centre Art Corridor.

Beginning this July, visitors of the popular local and tourist destination will find a portion of Yonge Street from Dundas to Queen transformed into a beautiful outdoor digital gallery located above the iconic shopping centre. The exhibition titled “Imagine Together” will feature original works by emerging OCAD U artists in an 18-month long exhibition. A total of nine inspiring works will be featured in the massive exhibit in alignment with CF’s overall commitment of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow.

The original call for submission asked OCAD U’s Faculty of Design graduates to consider how art can bring people together and build community. Each artist was asked to reflect on their personal experiences about what it means to be inclusive, together and socially connected. Within their designs the artists were asked to consider physical, emotional and sensory elements to nurture community and empower individuals.

Toronto based artists Raquel Da Silva, Jason Zante, and Daria Joyce will be featured during this incredible exhibition.

Working primarily in paint and sculpture, artist Raquel Da Silva focuses on creating abstract environments. Currently her work explores how 2 and 3-dimensional forms and shapes can work together to create an environment. Her art in this collaboration celebrates the vibrant culture of our city. She reflects on that energy to inform, inspire, and regenerate. Da Silva recently completed a one-year residency at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Toronto.

Filipino-Canadian multidisciplinary artist, Jason Zante, has already gained a mega fanbase in the art scene. He’s known for his use of vibrant colours, bold contrasts and ethereal landscapes in his art. If his style looks familiar you may have recently passed by his larger than life mural titled “The Riviera” located at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. His work has also been featured in Architectural Digest.

Illustrator Daria Joyce‘s playful and vibrant style reflects the power of connection at one of North America’s largest shopping destinations located right here in the heart of our city. Her work depicts the inspiring environment bringing people together into the communal experience beyond retail activity.

