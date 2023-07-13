Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian J Murphy

J Murphy will be performing previews of their highly-anticipated show, “A Tinderella Story: Swipe, Wince, Repeat,” at Comedy Bar in Toronto on July 17, The Staircase in Hamilton on July 15, and the Museum of Comedy in London (UK) before the show’s run at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival from August 3-10. We got to speak with them about their work.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My comedy style is a blend of observational humour and personal anecdotes, with a particular focus on the chaotic world of modern dating. I like to think of my shows as comedic TED talks, exploring everyday life with wit and vulnerability.

Who are some of your influences?

I find inspiration in a variety of comedians such as Taylor Tomlinson, Hannah Gadsby, Tiffany Haddish, Iliza Shlesinger and Wanda Sykes.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Growing up, I actually did not really understand comedy that well! It took taking a standup class at Second City to figure it out.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

It’s hard to pick just one, but I greatly admire Hannah Gadsby. Hannah’s insightful commentary, storytelling ability, and fearless approach to controversial topics are truly inspiring.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Before a show, I like to take a moment of quiet to centre myself, followed by a quick vocal warm-up. And right before stepping on stage, I remind myself to enjoy the process and connect with the audience.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I’ve had the privilege to perform at many great venues, but one that stands out is The Social Capital Theatre in Toronto, for my first Edinburgh Fringe preview show. The energy of the place and the warmth of the crowd made for an unforgettable experience.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

One of my favourite bits involves a hilarious encounter during a dating misadventure. This bit is part of my show “A Tinderella Story: Swipe, Wince, Repeat,” and I’m particularly proud of it because it has resonated with many people who have had to navigate the wild world of modern, digital dating.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I often use platforms like Instagram for listening to stand-up specials and discovering new talent. I also love attending live shows to experience the unique energy of each comedian.

Tell us a joke about your city.

It’s interesting, people always stereotype Canadians and think that they say weird things, like toque.

But I don’t really know what they’re talking about, eh?

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Yes, I’ll be performing previews of my highly-anticipated show, “A Tinderella Story: Swipe, Wince, Repeat,” at Comedy Bar in Toronto on July 17, The Staircase in Hamilton on July 15, and the Museum of Comedy in London (UK) before my run at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival from August 3-10.

This show takes audiences on a comedic journey into the ups, downs, and absurdities of pansexual dating in the digital age.

Hamilton (July 15)

Toronto (July 17)

London, UK (July 30)

Edinburgh (Aug 3-10)

Where can we follow you?

Follow J Murphy (@jmurphysays) on social media (Instagram, TikTok and Youtube) for updates and behind-the-scenes content. You can also sign up for my mailing list at http://jmurphysays.com

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

One comedian you should definitely check out is Jessie Olsen. They have a unique comedic voice and their shows are always a treat to watch.