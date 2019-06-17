Dwayne De Rosario leads the City Shred Kids fitness event in Toronto

It’s no secret that kids are not getting enough exercise these days. According to recent studies conducted by the Government of Canada, only 37.6% of kids between the ages of 5 to 17 are getting the minimum recommended amount of exercise. That’s 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous per day. Blame it on the Canadian weather? Who knows but now that it’s summer there are more opportunities to get outside and be active. However, it may take something fun to kick-start that motivation. City Shred Kids wants to get kids moving again by hosting a special one-day event on July 20, 2019 at the Central Toronto Academy.

City Shred, founded by fitness expert Cheryl Willberg, works with Torontonians all year round with workouts led by celebrity trainers who challenge participants to push their limits. At City Shred Kids Edition, the first-ever kid-focused event, professional soccer player and Founder of DeRo United Futbol Academy Dwayne De Rosario will host and lead the kids in a fun and active afternoon.

“I’ve always believed in the importance of helping our youth achieve their maximum potential by providing mentorship and developmental tools,” says De Rosario. “It’s something we strive for through the DeRo Foundation and working with local community organizations like City Shred to create programs from soccer and sport to fitness and just being active that teach youth the importance of leadership, teamwork, education, health and nutrition.”

The day will also include live DJ and the opportunity to work with Toronto’s top fitness trainers and sports coaches including Emma Brown (Spokehaus, Equinox and trainer on the Studio app) as well as Carlos Salas (Founder of Calisthenics Canada). A one-hour HIIT workout led by the former TFC player De Rosario will sure to kick up the energy levels.

City Shred Kids Edition kick-off event will be held on Saturday, July 20 fro 11:00 am to 2:30 pm at Central Toronto Academy (570 Shaw Street). $30 per participant. Suitable for kids 8 and up.

