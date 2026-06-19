Five Minutes With: Folk Musician Don Denaburg

Don Denaburg & Friends is a collective of musicians who record and perform the music of Toronto-based songwriter Don Denaburg. With elements of folk, pop, jazz, and Americana, Don’s deeply personal songs explore themes of loss, regret, and the fragile moments when everything falls apart — and how we find a path towards hope.

A Berklee College of Music award-winning songwriter, Don brings a seasoned voice to his music from years of musical collaborations and live performances, including cross-Canada tours as leader and lead singer of The River Street Band.

David Matheson (Moxy Früvous, Ron Sexsmith), Sheila Carabine (Dala) and Jason Fowler (John McDermott) are among the group of rotating vocalists and instrumentalists who bring Don’s songs to life with artistry and heart.

Name:

Don Denaburg

Genre:

Singer-Songwriter, Folk, Adult Contemporary, Americana

Founded:

2021

Latest Single:

Beyond Blue

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

In my early teens, Canadian band Lighthouse. From 18 on: Bruce Springsteen (after seeing him live)

Favourite musician now:

My current favourites are Sara Bareilles and Al Halliday — and Springsteen continues to put on the most exciting live show I’ve ever seen.

Guilty pleasure song:

Pretty Lady (Lighthouse), Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head, Brave (Sara Bareilles)

Live show ritual:

10-15 minutes of vocal warm-up exercises

Favourite local musician:

Mike Freedman, Blake Papsin, Jason Fowler

EP or LP?

LP for listening; EP for releasing my own music

Early bird or night owl?

Was a night owl for many years until becoming a dog owner/parent, which turned me into an early bird. ☺

Road or studio?

Playing live in a band can be an exhilarating high, but these days—having retired from performing—I get as much enjoyment from creating with other musicians and engineers in a studio.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’m currently promoting the release of our single, “Beyond Blue,” which can be found on all streaming platforms.

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Bandcamp | SoundCloud | Instagram

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Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

For lunch: Emma’s Country Kitchen on St. Clair. For dinner: Nodo — also on St. Clair

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Briar Hill Avenue: I have many fond memories from growing up there.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Cedarvale Park, close to where I live, is a beautiful green space in midtown Toronto. Have had countless walks with my dogs and friends there. And High Park, where I met my partner, Alice.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Massey Hall is hard to beat for its acoustics and beauty. Hugh’s Room Live is also a favourite.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

The Twelfth Fret Guitarists Pro Shop on Danforth