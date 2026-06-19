Contest: Win a 2-Night Stay at Wildwood Nature Escape

Looking for the perfect opportunity to disconnect from the daily grind and reconnect with nature? Toronto Guardian has teamed up with Wildwood Nature Escape to give one lucky reader the chance to win a relaxing 2-night getaway surrounded by forest, river views, and peaceful outdoor experiences.

Located 90 minutes west of Ottawa along the beautiful Coulonge River in Quebec, Wildwood Nature Escape offers a unique off-grid glamping experience where guests can slow down, unplug, and immerse themselves in the natural world. The property features cozy domes and cabins, private fire pits, scenic river views, outdoor gathering spaces, and shared amenities including a sauna and comfort station with showers and flush toilets. Guests can enjoy star-filled skies, peaceful mornings, and the simple pleasures of spending time outdoors.

The Prize

One lucky winner will receive a 2-night stay for two people at Wildwood Nature Escape, with accommodations selected by Wildwood Nature Escape based on availability. The approximate retail value of the prize is dependent on the accommodation type and booking dates selected. The prize must be redeemed on mutually agreed-upon dates and is subject to availability.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway, a digital detox, or simply a chance to recharge in nature, this experience offers the perfect escape from the city. Wildwood’s off-grid accommodations combine comfort and adventure, allowing guests to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors while still having access to thoughtfully designed amenities.

Contest Rules

• The contest is open to legal residents of Ontario who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees, representatives, and immediate family members of Toronto Guardian, Wildwood Nature Escape, and their respective affiliates, agencies, and partners are not eligible to enter.

• No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The contest winner will be selected by random draw from all eligible entries received during the contest period. The selected entrant will be contacted by email and may be required to correctly answer a time-limited mathematical skill-testing question in order to claim the prize.

• The prize is non-transferable, has no cash value, and cannot be exchanged or substituted except at the sole discretion of the contest sponsors. Travel, transportation, meals, gratuities, and any expenses not specifically stated as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner.

• By entering, participants agree to abide by the official contest rules and the decisions of the contest organizers, which are final in all matters relating to the contest.

• Enter below for your chance to win this unforgettable 2-night nature getaway and experience one of Eastern Canada’s most unique glamping destinations.

HOW TO ENTER – (Contest Ends June 29th at 11:59pm, 2026)

Open to Ontario residents only. Must be 18+ to enter. Must be following listed social accounts. Multiple entries accepted.

Facebook

1. Follow Toronto Guardian and Wildwood Nature Escape on Facebook.

2. Share this Facebook Post.

3. Tag a friend in the comments of this Facebook Post who you will be bringing with you if you win.

Instagram

1. Follow @TorontoGuardian and @WildwoodNatureEscape on Instagram so we can direct message the winner.

2. Tag a friend in the comments of this Instagram Post who you will be bringing with you if you win.

3. Share the post to your stories.



