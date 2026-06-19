When we covered the eufy Wearable Breast Pump S1 Pro (S1 Pro) in our roundup of baby tech worth having, it earned its spot on the basis of a few things that actually matter: hospital-grade suction, in-bra wearability, built-in heat, and app control that made pumping feel less like a task you had to stop everything for.

The eufy Wearable Breast Pump S2 Pro (S2 Pro), released this spring, builds on that foundation with upgrades that are not just spec-sheet additions. A few of them change how the device actually works. Read on, for our thoughts on the brand-new S2 Pro, and how it compares to the S1.

What the S2 Pro Does Differently

The most significant upgrade to the S2 is a vibration massage system built around four spring-loaded vibrating discs that apply movement directly to the breast during a session. The massage operates independently from the suction, with its own intensity settings and modes.This matters because gentle movement during pumping is something lactation consultants have recommended for years to support let-down, prevent clogs and encourage more thorough emptying. On the S1 Pro, if you wanted that, you did it yourself. The S2 Pro builds it in, with four modes accessible through the app. For anyone who has dealt with engorgement or recurring blocked ducts, that addition alone makes a serious case for upgrading.

The warming function has also been reworked. The S1 Pro’s HeatFlow was one of its most impressive features, delivering targeted warmth that supported let-down and made a real difference in comfort. The S2 Pro expands it to 360-degree wrap-around warmth that heats in about 10 seconds across seven adjustable settings, surrounding the whole cup rather than a portion of it. For many users that fuller coverage makes a real difference in how quickly let-down happens.

The smaller additions are worth noting too. The cup is now transparent with a built-in nipple light, so you can check alignment at a glance without fumbling in the dark or second-guessing the fit. The S2 Pro also adds sensors that stop the pump automatically when the cup is full and alert you to leaks when bending. The charging case has been upgraded to wireless and now provides up to seven days of power, extending what was already one of the S1 Pro’s practical strengths.

What Hasn’t Changed, and Why That Matters

What has not changed is worth noting, because it is the reason both pumps are worth considering.

Both offer 300 mmHg hospital-grade suction, both run on a quiet 46 dB, and both are fully app-controlled without touching the device. We’re big fans of the app, which makes it very easy to adjust comfort settings and track pumping sessions! The in-bra, tubeless design is also unchanged. The S2 Pro keeps the part count at five pieces to clean per session, which matters when you are running it multiple times a day.

The S1 Pro is still one of the better wearable pumps available, and that has not changed. The S2 Pro simply takes everything that made it good and pushes it further. If you are starting fresh, start here. If you are already an S1 Pro user and are curious about the massage feature, or just wishing the warming went a little further, this is the version that delivers it.

The eufy S2 Pro and S1 Pro are both available at eufy.com.