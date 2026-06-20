Velasco the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Say hello to Velasco! This little diva is ready for action. Velasco loves nothing more than playtime with her people. She is rambunctious and daring, and she certainly will never shy away from adventure. She is a typical kitten; she plays hard and sleeps hard! Her perfect day involves honing her hunting skills, chasing her prey, enjoying some treats, and after a successful play session, snuggling up on the couch with her people for a cozy night in.

Velasco a sweet girl who has been building her confidence throughout her time in the shelter. She is hoping that her new guardians will take the time she needs to build this confidence with her, and be patient with handling. Her favourite way to connect with you is through playtime, but with time and trust, she is excited to grow more into her cuddly side!

If you are looking for a sweet and silly kitten to liven up your days, please come down to the Toronto Humane Society today to meet Velasco!

Velasco

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Age: 2 months

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Grey / White

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.