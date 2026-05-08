Sleepers (1996) 4K Ultra HD Release Details and Collector’s Overview

Marking its 30th anniversary, the gripping crime drama Sleepers makes its long-awaited debut in 4K Ultra HD. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson, this powerful and unsettling story arrives newly remastered with High Dynamic Range (HDR), along with brand-new bonus features that revisit the film’s legacy three decades later.

Release Details

Ultra HD Blu-ray Languages: English, French, Spanish

English, French, Spanish Ultra HD Blu-ray Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

English, French, Spanish Run Time: 148 minutes

148 minutes Rating: R (for language, graphic violence, and two scenes of strong sexual content)

R (for language, graphic violence, and two scenes of strong sexual content) Digital Street Date: April 21, 2026

April 21, 2026 Physical Street Date: April 21, 2026

The Film

Directed by Barry Levinson and based on the novel by Lorenzo Carcaterra, Sleepers features an all-star ensemble cast led by Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Brad Pitt, Kevin Bacon, and Jason Patric. The film blends crime, drama, and courtroom elements into a harrowing narrative about trauma, justice, and revenge.

Upon release, the film was noted for its intense subject matter and strong performances, earning a nomination for Best Original Dramatic Score at the 69th Academy Awards.

About the Story

Sleepers follows four boys growing up in a rough New York neighbourhood whose lives are forever changed after a prank goes tragically wrong. Sent to a juvenile detention facility, they endure horrific abuse at the hands of those meant to supervise them—an experience that leaves lasting scars.

Years later, as adults, the friends are drawn back together when an opportunity arises to confront their past. What unfolds is a complex story of vengeance, justice, and moral ambiguity, supported by a loyal priest who plays a pivotal role in their plan.

Dark, emotional, and thought-provoking, Sleepers remains one of the most memorable crime dramas of the 1990s.

Special Features

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and digital release include new bonus content that dives into the making of the film:

The Making of Sleepers : A Conversation with Barry Levinson (NEW)

Explore the creative process behind the film, from adapting the novel to designing its distinctive visual style.

Explore the creative process behind the film, from adapting the novel to designing its distinctive visual style. ** Sleepers: The Art of Casting with Director Barry Levinson (NEW)**

A closer look at how the film’s acclaimed ensemble cast was assembled and brought to life.

With its powerful performances, emotionally charged story, and unflinching look at trauma and justice, Sleepersremains a compelling and difficult film that continues to resonate. This new 4K Ultra HD release offers fans the opportunity to revisit the film with enhanced picture quality and fresh insights from its director.

For collectors and fans of hard-hitting dramas, this anniversary edition is a significant and worthwhile addition to any home media library.