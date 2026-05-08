Five Minutes With: Psychedelic Rock and Roll Band Zuffalo

Zuffalo is an internationally touring psychedelic rock and roll band. Thick three-part vocal harmony is laced with funky bass, joyfully explosive drumming, and inspired keys and guitar playing that weave around each other like two painters sharing one canvas. Hailing from Toronto, travelling all across their homeland Canada, pulsating the dance floors across Europe and the United States, it is no doubt that Zuffalo has become one of the world’s most entertaining, must-see live shows. The four-piece funky powerhouse formed in 2016 and has released two full-length studio albums (Zuffalo, 2018 & BIRDBRAIN, 2021), and one EP (Space, 2019). Zuffalo has toured over 8 countries in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom, including performances at the legendary Glastonbury Festival in 2023. In the summer of 2024, the band embarked on their first tour in the United States, including a stop at Back Home Festival in West Virginia to play alongside the Wailers, Keller Williams, Sierra Hull, and Big Brother & the Holding Company.

Name:

Kim Manning & Mikey Vukovich, of Zuffalo

Genre:

Psychedelic rock and roll

Founded:

2016

# of Albums:

2 with a third on the way

Latest Album:

Our third album, “Flock of the Town”, is coming out May 29th, 2026

Latest Single:

Our upcoming single, “Digging a Hole”, came out April 21st, 2026

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Mikey: Radiohead, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Yes

Kim: Queen, Sheryl Crow, CCR

Favourite musician now:

M: Grateful Dead, Medeski Martin & Wood, The Meters, Lettuce

K: JJ Cale, 10cc, Neal Francis, New Mastersounds, Grateful Dead

Guilty pleasure song:

M: Never Gonna Give You Up (Rick Astley)

K: I Believe in a Thing Called Love (The Darkness)

Live show ritual:

After party!

Favourite local musician:

Zeus

EP or LP?

LP.

Early bird or night owl?

We are definitely night owls. Unless you count staying up until the early birds wake up again. Then we’re early birds.

Road or studio?

Both, please! We love travelling to play music to new places and dancing crowds, but we also love the special creative zone you get into when you hunker down in the studio.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our third full-length album, “Flock of the Town,” is coming out May 29, 2026. We will be celebrating with a big hometown album release show on June 5th at the legendary Horseshoe Tavern. The band Animal will be opening up the show.

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Instagram

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Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Banjara

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen St is so hip.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park. We love how you can get lost in there.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Drom Taberna — best vibe, best bands.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic Boom and Rotate This.