Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Gavin Coscarella

Toronto comedian Gavin Coscarella delivers stand-up that feels less like a performance and more like overhearing a very funny friend think out loud. With a low-key delivery and high-energy undercurrent, his conversational, observational style lets punchlines sneak up on the audience—often landing hardest when you don’t see them coming. Drawing from personal experiences like sobriety, social absurdity, and everyday contradictions, Coscarella balances deliberate awkwardness with genuine warmth. Whether he’s holding court in an intimate room or unpacking the irony of Toronto traffic in real time, his comedy thrives on relatability, timing, and the quiet confidence of someone who trusts the room to catch up.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Very low-key, yet high energy. Conversational, observational and sometimes deliberately awkward. I try to aim for a style that is similar to overhearing your funny friend that is thinking out loud. It seems like I am not really “trying” to tell a joke, letting the punchlines sneak up on you.

Who are some of your influences?

Jarrett Campbell, Andrew Santino, Jordan Jensen, Shane Gillis, Norm Macdonald

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Dane Cook, Robin Williams,

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Shane Gillis, Tim Dillon, Jordan Jensen, Sam Burns, Kyle Patan, Jarrett Campbell

What is your pre-show ritual?

Take a big ol walk and listen to music

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

The Irvine Improv was a blast just based on the size, but the Corner Comedy Club in Toronto is where I call home. Nice and intimate, best vibes. Nothing beats a full house on a weekend.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I have extensive bits about being getting sober, and the absurdity of the love people have given me while they are simultaneously high on drugs. I like it because it’s very relatable and paints a good picture of what it’s like getting sober while hanging out with (supportive) party animals.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I enjoy comedians riffing on podcasts or interviews. Social media makes it fairly easy to find new faces.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Traffic in Toronto sucks. Anyone who drives the Gardiner Expressway knows how awful the commute is. I just found out that the Gardiner Expressway is named after a guy named Frederick G Gardiner.

Frederick G gardiner was a Canadian politician, lawyer and businessman. He was the first chairman of the Metropolitan Toronto Council, the governing body for the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, from 1953 to 1961. As Metro Chairman, Gardiner, nicknamed “Big Daddy,” was a staunch advocate of growth and expansion and was responsible for many capital works projects, including the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway.

I learned all of this WHILE ON THE GARDINER EXPRESSWAY!

Do you have anything to promote right now?

My debut album with comedy records, entitled “Progress Not Perfection,” is available anywhere you stream your music!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Sarah Ashby, Peter Saran, Liam Andres, Hannah Veldhoen, Dean Hebscher, Kerby Derius