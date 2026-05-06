I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve visited with friends and family. It’s something that has never ceased to amaze me, even since childhood. Niagara Falls remains one of my favourite places, and I recommend it to anyone visiting our province. It’s majestic—and still one of the most visited natural wonders in the world—for very good reason.

It was late winter, toward the end of COVID, when I decided to visit on a whim. A friend and I were craving a quick escape from daily life, something close to home. Seeing the frozen landscape was breathtaking. We couldn’t help but wonder—why hadn’t we ever visited this time of year before? We bundled up in parkas and explored the underground tunnels that emerge “behind the falls.” We wandered through a winter wonderland without the usual crowds, which made the experience feel even more magical.

For years, Niagara Falls had a reputation for catering mainly to tourists, with fast-casual chains, souvenir shops, casinos, and wax museums. But it’s been evolving. Today, visiting—and staying—in Niagara and the surrounding area offers something for every taste, interest, and budget.

As both local and international travellers continue looking for new ways to explore Canada, it felt like the perfect time to revisit. Thinking about a weekend (or even a midweek) getaway? There are more ways than ever to experience the region.

ELEVATED STAY:

There are plenty of reasons to stay overnight. On a recent visit we stayed at the NEW Hyatt Regency Hotel. Formerly Embassy Suites, this refreshed hotel offers sweeping, front-facing views of Niagara Falls that is elevated in more ways than one. Our suite quickly became a soothing retreat from the busier parts of the area, like Clifton Hill. The newly renovated rooms are tasteful, modern, and contemporary in design. We were perched high on the 39th floor, with expansive views overlooking the cascading Falls and beyond. The Hyatt Regency is also in a prime location, just steps from the Falls Incline Railway (the popular hillside funicular) that takes visitors down to the main attraction. It also leads you right to the entrance of Journey Behind the Falls and Niagara Takes Flight. And yes, it’s just a block away from Fallsview Casino. Public spaces within the hotel, including the lobby, have been thoughtfully refreshed. You’re immediately greeted by friendly staff, and on-site parking is available. I couldn’t help but notice a massive oil painting in the lobby reflecting eras gone by. The suites here offer more than just a place to rest. Ours included a living room space that easily converts into an additional sleeping area, complete with a door that offers full privacy. The generously sized bathroom features a separate shower and a soaker jacuzzi tub, along with a pass-through view toward the Falls. A mini fridge came in handy for anything that needed refrigeration, and the Nespresso machine made it easy to enjoy an espresso whenever the craving hit. Another draw is STK Steakhouse. Located on the ninth floor, it’s a popular fine dining restaurant that transforms into a hotspot at night. If you’re familiar with STK, you already know their signature steaks, generous portions, and standout cocktail programme. The space has a loungey vibe with sleek, contemporary art and décor. DJs keep things vibrant in the evening. It’s a great spot for celebrations—request a table near the window. Once the sun sets, the Falls are illuminated, and it’s an absolutely gorgeous view from here. You can even catch seasonal fireworks. Reservations definitely encouraged! It’s a popular spot! On our recent stay, we returned to the ninth-floor restaurant for a hearty, welcoming breakfast. After a night of indulgence, I opted for the Grains & Greens bowl and was grateful to find healthy options alongside classics like Eggs Benedict and Caramelized Banana Pancakes. The hotel also features an indoor pool and a games room. Oh, and there’s a Starbucks attached to the lobby. WHAT TO SEE & DO (Beyond Clifton Hill)

I’ve visited Niagara Falls several times, but unless I was with visiting friends or family, it had been a while since I really paid attention to the attractions beyond the amusement area known as Clifton Hill. With a Niagara Parks Premium Pass, we discovered rich history, heritage, and nature to explore.

The Niagara Parks Power Station + Tunnel is one of the newest attractions, offering both daytime and evening visits (separate tickets). This immersive underground experience features a self-guided tour through a historic, century-old power station. Visitors learn about this incredible engineering feat from a new perspective on the generation floor, then descend 180 feet further below to follow a 2,200-foot tunnel that leads to an observation deck right at the edge of the Niagara River. It’s humbling to walk through that long tunnel, knowing it was excavated using only lanterns, dynamite, pick-axes, and shovels. We even noticed historic water level stains marked well above our heads. Evening visits transform the space into a dramatic and vibrant backdrop, bringing the history to life “after dark.” This kind of access is truly spectacular—and a definite must-see.

Niagara Takes Flight is an immersive experience that lets you virtually soar over the Niagara region. It’s incredibly well done, taking you on a journey above rapids, lush forests, and right up close to the Falls.

The Whirlpool Aero Car is a historic ride that travels more than 3,500 feet across the Niagara Gorge. This antique, open-air cable car has been operating since 1916, gliding slowly over with a birds-eye view of the Niagara Whirlpool Rapids from the Canadian side to the U.S. side and back.

Journey Behind the Falls remains a favourite for its unique perspective—literally behind the Falls. You descend into historic tunnels and follow pathways that lead deep below and directly behind the cascading water. It’s an unforgettable part of any visit to Niagara Falls.

The White Water Walk (seasonal) lets you stroll along a riverside boardwalk that follows the shoreline of the Niagara River. Several viewing platforms offer incredible “vista views” you won’t forget.

The Butterfly Conservatory is home to over 2,000 tropical butterflies flying freely within lush indoor greenery. This peaceful oasis invites visitors to wander along pathways surrounded by these delicate creatures—and if you stay still, they might even land on you. There are feeding stations throughout, and don’t miss the “Emergence Window,” where you can observe the different stages of a butterfly’s life cycle.

If you’re interested in really interesting facts about Niagara Falls, visit the Tourism site here.

ADDITIONAL TIPS FOR YOUR STAY:

Official Niagara Parks kiosks are conveniently located throughout the area, and you can also purchase passes online ahead of time. There are different levels of Niagara Parks passes depending on how much time you have and what you’d like to explore. It offers discounted rates from individual admission pricing so you can visit all or a few of the best attractions.

If you’re travelling with kids, ask for a Niagara Passport—a fun keepsake filled with interesting insights for little ones. Our pass also included access to WEGO public transit, making it easy to get between attractions as well as access to the Falls Incline Railway.

Scenic Drive with Landmarks: The Niagara River Parkway stretches about 56 km and is dotted with historic sites and landmarks—worth exploring if you have the time.

If you’re planning a cycling trip, the area offers trails for all skill levels.

Clifton Hill, as mentioned, is where to go if you seek more amusement style of entertainment. Here is where you’ll find mini-golf, wax museums, the Niagara Sky Wheel — you get the picture.

What To Wear?

Start with comfortable shoes—if you’re able, the area is very walkable.

It’s generally casual everywhere, so there’s no need to dress up unless you want to. Bring a light water-repellent jacket (highly recommend Uniqlo). The attractions in the tunnels at the Falls tend to feel a few degrees cooler and damper than at the surface.

And yes, there are a couple of spots where you can (and will!) get sprayed by the Falls. If you don’t bring your own rain gear, no worries—both the Niagara Parks Power Station and Journey Behind the Falls provide disposable ponchos. If you’re doing both, you can definitely reuse one.

When Is The Best Time To Go?

Summer is peak tourist season, starting around May’s Victoria Day weekend through September—and yes, it gets busy. Shoulder seasons on either side are much calmer; when we visited, there were no lines at the attractions.

Spring (late April to early May) is especially beautiful, with magnolia trees lining the paths near the Niagara Parks Power Station and Floral Showhouse. There’s also a cluster of cherry trees at the entrance that’s a hidden gem during Sakura season. When we were there, only a handful of people were enjoying the blossoms—no overwhelming crowds.

Fall is another spectacular time to visit. If you’re staying on a higher floor at the Hyatt Regency, you’ll see a stunning canopy of autumn colours beyond the Falls. That said, Winter has become my new favourite season. Seeing the Falls surrounded by ice is unforgettable—and incredibly peaceful.

Getting There From Toronto:

Driving is straightforward – use your apps for best routes. There are plenty of public parking lots available (for a fee). We opted to park overnight at the hotel.

If you prefer not to drive, GO Train service runs from Toronto to Niagara Falls, with round-trip fares starting at around $22.

And finally, one of the most meaningful parts of our visit was the people. We had the chance to chat with several locals who have spent years, some since their teens, working in this world famous destination. Hearing their stories added a deeper layer to the experience, a reminder that Niagara Falls isn’t just a place you visit, it’s a place people grow up in, build their lives around, and remain endlessly connected to. What stayed with me most is that, even after all these years, they still pause to take in the Falls with the same sense of awe and wonder. And somehow, that made the view feel even more special.