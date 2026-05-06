“A Day in the Life” with: Visual Artist Angelo Di Francesco

The resurgence of traditional painting, infused with contemporary energy, is powerfully embodied by Toronto-based artist Angelo Di Francesco. He stands with other Canadian artists at the forefront of painting oil-on-canvas and watercolour works that bridge classic Impressionist tenets with the bold spirit of modern Canadian landscapes.

After years of pursuing art alongside other endeavours, Di Francesco has dedicated himself to creation full-time. This pivotal transition allows him to fully immerse in a style defined by an intense focus on light, colour, and energy, achieved through vibrant pigments and expressive brushwork that captures fleeting moments.

Di Francesco draws deep inspiration from his surroundings, using the varied light and texture of the Canadian environment as a constant muse. His artistic vision is influenced by past Canadian masters and Impressionistic techniques as well as Eastern art traditions. Rather than precise realism, his aim is to convey the emotional essence of a subject, transforming everyday observations into layered visual stories.

As he notes, “Art has always been a big part of my life… I am most passionate about oil on canvas. I love vibrant colour, and brush strokes that create energy.” His intuitive approach and use of saturated, juxtaposed hues build depth and warmth, ensuring his work resonates with a growing audience and cementing his place as a compelling voice in contemporary Canadian art.

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Which ’hood are you in?

I was born and raised in Little Italy with its unique sights, sounds, foods, and Chin Radio as a backdrop. It was a unique and magical place that bordered on Little Portugal, Chinatown, Koreatown and Kensington Market and a place where everyone seemed to be connected or related. Today, I’m often drawn back to this area to see the changes and to experience the wonderful fusion of foods and the tapestry of cultures that seem to have been woven together. It’s as if one neighbourhood has spilled into the next in a wonderful organic way. When I walk through, I often take photos like a tourist, sketch a scene or chat with someone I’ve just met. I love these walks.

What do you do?

I’m so busy these days. Where do I begin? Are you familiar with Plein Air? Plein Air is a French term that was made famous by the French Impressionist artists. It is a tradition of taking portable easels outdoors to paint in urban and rural settings. French artists would paint together in this way, supporting each other while learning and sharing ideas, techniques and approaches. They painted what they saw and felt in a way that was fresh, new, inspired and dynamic. A group of us casually started to meet and paint in this way.

I am a founding member of the Mississauga Plein Air group (SPag) called @saugapleinairgroup, which boasts over 400 members right now. This Plein Air group meets regularly, shares techniques, celebrates the city of Mississauga and southern Ontario and has become a driving force in the city’s art culture. Artists paint at events, heritage sites, in business centres and have had many group exhibitions. It hosts the annual Mississauga Plein Air competition, which has attracted participants from across Southern Ontario to compete in the spirit of Plein Air with prizes and a group exhibition as a culminating activity.

What are you currently working on?

I’ve always got a series of paintings on the go. I’ve just completed a Toronto Chinatown series of paintings, and now I’m in the midst of doing a series called the Personality of Trees. As part of @saugapleinairgroup, we have a group exhibition, some workshops and indoor painting sessions on the go. Who knows what 2026 will bring.

Where can we find your work?

I’ve got a number of paintings presently at 33 East Street Gallery in Goderich, Ontario, a painting at Visual Arts Mississauga, and another at the McMichael Gallery in Kleinberg. My paintings can also be viewed and purchased through @helloart.inc, @localart.store, my Instagram, and website.