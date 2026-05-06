“A Day in the Life” with: Visual Artist Angelo Di Francesco

May 6, 2026 Emilea Semancik Arts, Visual Arts

The resurgence of traditional painting, infused with contemporary energy, is powerfully embodied by Toronto-based artist Angelo Di Francesco. He stands with other Canadian artists at the forefront of painting oil-on-canvas and watercolour works that bridge classic Impressionist tenets with the bold spirit of modern Canadian landscapes.

After years of pursuing art alongside other endeavours, Di Francesco has dedicated himself to creation full-time. This pivotal transition allows him to fully immerse in a style defined by an intense focus on light, colour, and energy, achieved through vibrant pigments and expressive brushwork that captures fleeting moments.

Di Francesco draws deep inspiration from his surroundings, using the varied light and texture of the Canadian environment as a constant muse. His artistic vision is influenced by past Canadian masters and Impressionistic techniques as well as Eastern art traditions. Rather than precise realism, his aim is to convey the emotional essence of a subject, transforming everyday observations into layered visual stories.
As he notes, “Art has always been a big part of my life… I am most passionate about oil on canvas. I love vibrant colour, and brush strokes that create energy.” His intuitive approach and use of saturated, juxtaposed hues build depth and warmth, ensuring his work resonates with a growing audience and cementing his place as a compelling voice in contemporary Canadian art.

Angelo Di Francesco
A Tangle of Roots, Watercolour on Pressed paper, 12 x 16 (30.5 cm x 40.5 cm). On a hike in the Glen Williams area, I came across this group of trees on a hill with their roots exposed, all twisted and tangled. I was inspired to paint them. I instantly saw that life is like this. We may just see a triumphant moment, accomplishment or that person basking in the light and always fail to see the Tangle of Roots that are left unseen. We are complex. Our lives twist and turn and intertwine with all those we love, the sacrifices we make, the people we meet and all those who have helped us along the way. Instead of painting the trees in the bright sun with their leaves glistening, I chose the tangle of roots that hold them up
Angelo Di Francesco
Signs, Signs, Toronto Chinatown, Dundas St., Oil and Acrylic on Canvas, 11 x 14 ( 28 cm x 35 cm). I frequently walk the streets of Toronto and always marvel at the incredible diversity and beauty of each neighbourhood. I grew up in Little Italy, which is right next to Chinatown. The two blend into each other. I love the vibrant colours, the hustle and bustle, the smell of the food and the incredible sense of community. I never really know what the signs say, but I love them and have always wanted to paint its vibrant feel in a unique and modern way. I want you to see it through my eyes. It’s joyful! It is community! It’s filled with energy that buzzes. I love this place and its signs.
I love to paint around southern Ontario. I’ll pack up my easel and paints on a sunny day and make the most of what I find. I often meet very interesting people on my travels. Places like Mount Nemo, Rattlesnake Point, Trinity Bellwoods Park, Credit Meadows Park or an intersection that catches my attention.
I’ve coached Football for over 30 years and just love spending time with incredible athletes who are driven to succeed. I’ve made countless friends, built meaningful relationships and helped to build championship teams. The championships are great, but the relationships made and the memories gathered are priceless
A View from a Park Bench, Trinity Bellwoods Park, Oil on Canvas board, 11″ x 14″ (28 cm x 36 cm). On a walk through the neighbourhood I grew up in, I decided to sit on a park bench in Trinity Bellwoods Park. I just loved seeing people going for walks, lovers on park benches in conversation, children playing catch and much more. When I looked towards Dundas Street, I saw this colourful scene and just had to paint it.
Angelo Di Francesco
I often walk through Toronto’s neighbourhoods. I love the sights and sounds, the hustle and bustle, and the energy I find. Often, I’ll enter a shop or restaurant and strike up a conversation. When you greet someone with a smile, you often get one back. That’s been my experience.
Angelo Di Francesco
ROPSSAA Special Events Track & Field. Every May, I coordinate a major track meet for secondary students with diverse special needs — about 900 participants from 48 schools. It’s one of the largest events of its kind in North America, and it always fills me with joy.

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Which ’hood are you in?

I was born and raised in Little Italy with its unique sights, sounds, foods, and Chin Radio as a backdrop. It was a unique and magical place that bordered on Little Portugal, Chinatown, Koreatown and Kensington Market and a place where everyone seemed to be connected or related. Today, I’m often drawn back to this area to see the changes and to experience the wonderful fusion of foods and the tapestry of cultures that seem to have been woven together. It’s as if one neighbourhood has spilled into the next in a wonderful organic way. When I walk through, I often take photos like a tourist, sketch a scene or chat with someone I’ve just met. I love these walks.

What do you do?

I’m so busy these days. Where do I begin? Are you familiar with Plein Air? Plein Air is a French term that was made famous by the French Impressionist artists. It is a tradition of taking portable easels outdoors to paint in urban and rural settings. French artists would paint together in this way, supporting each other while learning and sharing ideas, techniques and approaches. They painted what they saw and felt in a way that was fresh, new, inspired and dynamic. A group of us casually started to meet and paint in this way.

I am a founding member of the Mississauga Plein Air group (SPag) called @saugapleinairgroup, which boasts over 400 members right now. This Plein Air group meets regularly, shares techniques, celebrates the city of Mississauga and southern Ontario and has become a driving force in the city’s art culture. Artists paint at events, heritage sites, in business centres and have had many group exhibitions. It hosts the annual Mississauga Plein Air competition, which has attracted participants from across Southern Ontario to compete in the spirit of Plein Air with prizes and a group exhibition as a culminating activity.

What are you currently working on?

I’ve always got a series of paintings on the go. I’ve just completed a Toronto Chinatown series of paintings, and now I’m in the midst of doing a series called the Personality of Trees. As part of @saugapleinairgroup, we have a group exhibition, some workshops and indoor painting sessions on the go. Who knows what 2026 will bring.

Where can we find your work?

I’ve got a number of paintings presently at 33 East Street Gallery in Goderich, Ontario, a painting at Visual Arts Mississauga, and another at the McMichael Gallery in Kleinberg. My paintings can also be viewed and purchased through @helloart.inc, @localart.store, my Instagram, and website.

 

About Emilea Semancik 285 Articles
Emilea Semancik was born in North Vancouver. Emilea has always always wanted to freelance her own pieces and currently writes for the Vancouver Guardian. She is also a recipe author working towards publishing her own series of recipe books. You can find her recipes on Instagram. @ancestral.foods

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