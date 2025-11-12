“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Artist Ann Y. K. Choi

The number one question everyone asks me: “How does your mom get everything done?”

Between full-time and part-time teaching jobs, mentoring work, a demanding writing career, and a personal life (that includes being the go-to person for everyone in our family), I honestly don’t know either. But somehow, Ann Y. K. Choi manages to do it all, and even though there’s always something more to do, we still find time to grab a bubble tea or go search at dusk for the perfect moon photo. It took over two decades for my mom to land her first publishing contract. In the nine years since, she has published two novels and a children’s picture book. Her latest novel, All Things Under the Moon, is particularly special to me because of all the late nights we spent fact-checking historical events or brainstorming character names.

My mom said that while it took a lot of hard work and perseverance to get to where she is, she couldn’t have done so if others hadn’t opened the door for her. That’s why she spends so much time supporting aspiring writers. She now teaches creative writing at the University of Toronto’s School of Continuing Studies, in the same program she studied years ago while writing what would become her debut novel, Kay’s Lucky Coin Variety. For fans of Star Wars like her, you could say she’s a Padawan turned Jedi Master!

– Written by Claire C. McCanny

***

Which ’hood are you in?

Yonge and Finch. We have great access to public transit (Go, YRT, and TTC), with tons of restaurants and cafes lining Yonge Street. The North York Central Library, one of my favourite places to work and hang out in, is just a short walk away.

What do you do?

I’m an author, educator, and mentor (and not always in that order).

What are you currently working on?

My new novel, All Things Under the Moon, was released in September, so I’ve been busy preparing for literary festivals, including the Toronto International Festival of Authors earlier this month and other author-related events.

Where can we find your work?

Anywhere you buy novels, either physical bookstores or online shops. My website also has links to all my books and a list of upcoming events.