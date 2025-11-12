The boutique hotel stands proudly on Picton’s main strip, serving as an homage to the history and tastes of the area.

No matter the season, a weekend away from the city is a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of life, a chance to slow down and reconnect with nature, our loved ones, and ourselves. And it’s extra special when its a boutique, one-of-a-kind getaway in a place with an established reputation, like Picton. Nested just 2.5 hours outside of Toronto, Picton boasts plenty of offerings, from all natural self-care to a range of wineries in Prince Edward County, like The Grange, and even boutique shopping.

In the middle of it all is The Royal Hotel, a newly opened space that combines the history of the area and modern design ethos. A hotel has occupied the space for centuries. The Sorbara family, who owns the hotel, wanted to keep the idea of it being a gathering space for the community alive. As a result, executive Sol Korngold notes the local goods sold in the shop, the farm-to-table dining experience, and the shared spaces as visions born of that idea.

The history is ever-present, with original photographs of the space when the Sorbaras first found the building that is now The Royal Hotel, a 1950s-style gym in the basement, and vintage-feeling wallpaper and effects throughout the lobby. In each room, silver plateware found inside the hotel holds tableware for coffee and tea, exposed bricks create a warm, cozy vibe, and homages to the community prove the locally driven intentions of the hotel.

A particularly bright gem is the hotel’s restaurant, as executive chef Albert Ponzo brings the farm-to-table experience to life. A seasonal menu depends heavily on what’s available on the land he often visits, and he works closely with the farmers to create an Italian fusion menu that’s got something for meat-lovers and vegetarians alike. Guests can enjoy salads, pastas, and more in both the indoor and outdoor spaces, both of which offer a convivial vibe and do not require a hotel stay to enjoy.

The Royal Hotel’s location also ensures that there are activities aplenty close by, independent of the season. In the summer, the hotel has a pool, and it’s proximity to wineries like The Grange and local ice cream shop Slickers is ideal for both solo travellers and a family getaway, while hiking trails are ideal for fall, local boutiques like Savon Du Bois and The Royal Hotel’s in-house spa are perfect for a spring reset, and wintertime brings snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and absorbing the history at The Regent Theatre.

The space itself is design-forward and modern, with sun-drenched common areas, a lounge with games, reading materials, and even a guitar, and plenty of options for coffee and light bites for grab-and-go or quick service options, crafted with the same farm-to-table mentality as Ponzo’s sit-down eatery. At The Royal Hotel, rich colour schemes meet earthy neutrals and natural elements to create a cottagey feel that seeps into the well-sized rooms, and the details that combine innovation and restoration.

The Royal Hotel’s thoughtful restoration, its ideal location, and its farm-to-table offerings and year-round activities make it an ideal place for visitors of all desires. It’s located at 247 Main Street in Picton, Ontario.